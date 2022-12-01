ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NJ

Murphy to Weigh In on Messy Trenton, NJ, Council Race

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
TRENTON, NJ
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region

Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ Executives Admit $38M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
WAYNE, NJ
Teen Traveled From Brooklyn to NJ to Make Bomb Threat

LYNDHURST — A 15-year-old Brooklyn boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat against Lyndhurst High School on Oct. 7. The teen traveled to the Bergen County community on Oct. 7 via public transportation and met up with students from the school around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Vincent Auteri. The students went back to class while the teen called a bomb threat through 911.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ Man Accused of Harassing Neighbor Charged With Hate Crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ State Police Arrest 2, Seize 9 Guns, Drugs, Cash Following Long Investigation

Officials with the New Jersey State Police say two people have been arrested for various drug and weapon offenses after a two-month-long investigation. According to authorities, during the month of October, detectives obtained information that 50-year-old Bradley Walsh of Union Township, Union County, was allegedly selling narcotics in the Hunterdon County area.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
