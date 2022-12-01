Read full article on original website
Plan Sends Bus a New DirectionGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Murphy to Weigh In on Messy Trenton, NJ, Council Race
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
NJ school district uses signing bonuses to hire more than 100 teachers
PATERSON — The public school district has hired 115 new teachers with the help of the $7,500 hiring bonus agreements it began offering since the Board of Education approved the program on Sept. 14. This is despite an ongoing national teacher shortage that continues to affect Paterson Public Schools...
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
Mullica Hill, NJ, Residents Fighting to Block a Huge New Warehouse
Residents in one South Jersey town are banding together to fight a plan to site a giant warehouse in their community. Russo Development is seeking approval to construct a 2 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in Mullica Hill, near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug-induced Death in Ocean County
A 22-year-old man from Galloway Township has been sentenced in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019. Shemar Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to a strict liability drug-induced death charge this past August. On Friday, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison and must serve at least 85...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region
Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
NJ Man Sentenced For $1.6M COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
A man from Somerset County has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Insurance Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds. 32-year-old Jordan C. Larkins of Somerset previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, one count of bank...
NJ Executives Admit $38M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Teen Traveled From Brooklyn to NJ to Make Bomb Threat
LYNDHURST — A 15-year-old Brooklyn boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat against Lyndhurst High School on Oct. 7. The teen traveled to the Bergen County community on Oct. 7 via public transportation and met up with students from the school around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Vincent Auteri. The students went back to class while the teen called a bomb threat through 911.
NJ Man Accused of Harassing Neighbor Charged With Hate Crime
CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
NJ Animal Shelter Offers Free Adoptions All Month Long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
NJ State Police Arrest 2, Seize 9 Guns, Drugs, Cash Following Long Investigation
Officials with the New Jersey State Police say two people have been arrested for various drug and weapon offenses after a two-month-long investigation. According to authorities, during the month of October, detectives obtained information that 50-year-old Bradley Walsh of Union Township, Union County, was allegedly selling narcotics in the Hunterdon County area.
