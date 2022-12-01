Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
State College
Penn State Football: 5 Stats to Know About Utah
Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 Champion Utah, as the Nittany Lion program makes its fifth visit to Pasadena and looks for its second win ever in “The Granddaddy of Them All.” There will be plenty of things to learn about Utah over the next few weeks, but for now here are five stats to know off the bat.
State College
Mary Jane Holderman
Mary Jane Holderman, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Harmony in State College. Born on August 7, 1932, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Nellie Frances (Rumberger) Gentzel. On February 16, 1952, during a blizzard in Mexico, Pennsylvania, she married the love of her life, Marlin David Holderman, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2022, after sharing more than 70 years of marriage together.
Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
State College
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UCF in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7) silenced UCF (28-2) in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) on Saturday evening at Rec Hall to advance to the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Zoe Weatherington and Kashuana Williams combined for 33 kills on the night to propel the Nittany Lions to victory.
State College
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats Lehigh 24-12
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (3-0) downed No. 22 Lehigh (3-3) 24-12 on Sunday for the Nittany Lions’ second road victory of the weekend and first over a ranked team this season. Shayne Van Ness highlighted the Penn State win with his second pin of the season, while Greg...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
‘This isn’t over:’ Inmate charged with attacking employee in Clearfield County state prison
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The words “this isn’t over” rang out in a kitchen area at SCI Houtzdale as an inmate was pulled back from attacking an employee with closed fists, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers said that on Nov. 20, 37-year-old Brandon Austill was in the pots and pans area, cleaning when […]
State College
2023 Centre County Dog Licenses Now Available
Centre County dog licenses for 2023 are now available for purchase online and in person, county Treasurer Colleen Kennedy said on Monday. Licenses can be purchased by visiting centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, at the county treasurer’s office in the Willowbank Building (420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte) or at the following locations:. BellefonteLyons Kennels1826...
Centre County man sentenced to jail time after ‘branding’ a child
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020. Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to […]
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
State College
A Special Tradition: Victorian Christmas Transforms Town into a Winter Wonderland
BELLEFONTE — It doesn’t get any better than Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. Victorian Christmas is a tradition unlike any other. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in full force in 2021, celebrating its 40th anniversary. 2022 marks year No. 41 for the holiday tradition.
nbc24.com
Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble
The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
Northumberland County DA warns of car wrap scams
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area. An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her […]
WJAC TV
Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
Comments / 0