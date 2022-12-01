ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Penn State Football: 5 Stats to Know About Utah

Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 Champion Utah, as the Nittany Lion program makes its fifth visit to Pasadena and looks for its second win ever in “The Granddaddy of Them All.” There will be plenty of things to learn about Utah over the next few weeks, but for now here are five stats to know off the bat.
State College

Mary Jane Holderman

Mary Jane Holderman, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Harmony in State College. Born on August 7, 1932, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Nellie Frances (Rumberger) Gentzel. On February 16, 1952, during a blizzard in Mexico, Pennsylvania, she married the love of her life, Marlin David Holderman, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2022, after sharing more than 70 years of marriage together.
WTAJ

Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
State College

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats Lehigh 24-12

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (3-0) downed No. 22 Lehigh (3-3) 24-12 on Sunday for the Nittany Lions’ second road victory of the weekend and first over a ranked team this season. Shayne Van Ness highlighted the Penn State win with his second pin of the season, while Greg...
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
State College

2023 Centre County Dog Licenses Now Available

Centre County dog licenses for 2023 are now available for purchase online and in person, county Treasurer Colleen Kennedy said on Monday. Licenses can be purchased by visiting centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, at the county treasurer’s office in the Willowbank Building (420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte) or at the following locations:. BellefonteLyons Kennels1826...
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
nbc24.com

Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble

The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
WBRE

Northumberland County DA warns of car wrap scams

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area. An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her […]
WJAC TV

Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...

