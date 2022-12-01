Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Dean Guitars founder on the difference between Van Halen and Malmsteen: “great players, but no hit songs”
Dean Guitars founder Dean Zelinsky has opined on the difference between Eddie Van Halen and Yngwie Malmsteen as guitar musicians. In a new interview with Loudwire, Zelinsky argued that skill is not the only measurement of greatness, opining that becoming an iconic rock star takes much more than just becoming the world’s greatest bedroom guitar player. “Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix – all great players but reached iconic status due to their hit songs. Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa…great players, but no hit songs,” Zelinsky began.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s
The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter and Keyboardist, Dies at 79
Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, singer and songwriter who weathered the bands many iterations and personal melodramas while churning out hits for more than five decades, died Wednesday following a brief illness. She was 79. McVie became a full-time member of Fleetwood Mac in 1970 – after its founding...
4 Fleetwood Mac Songs Just Earned an Honor The Beatles Couldn’t Achieve
Fleetwood Mac’s music is so enduring, four of their songs earned a music honor even The Beatles couldn’t achieve.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
‘I would probably be delighted’ – how Christine McVie opened up about wanting to rejoin Fleetwood Mac
It was strange enough being in Christine McVie’s flat – high up and hovering over a stretch of the River Thames in Battersea with an upright piano in the corner of the room (oh, to be her neighbour). But it was stranger still hearing what she had to say. As we sat together on her light grey sofa in December 2013, McVie told me how she had left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 thinking that she wanted a quiet life in the Kent countryside with her dogs and Hunter wellies. But that hadn’t been what she had wanted at all. Fifteen years on, McVie was restless, isolated, a little lonely … and wouldn’t it be nice if she could be back playing with the band? “If they were to ask me, I would probably be very delighted,” she ventured nervously.
Comments / 1