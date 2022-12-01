ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio Supreme Court rejects city cable fees for streaming services

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The streaming services Netflix and Hulu are not video service providers that would have to pay local governments in Ohio the same fees levied on cable operators, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a case similar to lawsuits filed by hundreds of other municipalities nationally.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory expire across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It has been a very windy Saturday throughout Northeast Ohio with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph. Weather alerts from the National Weather Service in Cleveland expired at 1 p.m. -- including a High Wind Warning that was issued in Lake and Ashtabula counties. A Wind Advisory for the majority of the region has also expired.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Georgia Senate runoff | Warnock, Walker final push for votes

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have one, final chance on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia's contentious U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Monday night, Walker told his supporters at a rally in Kennesaw, “Tomorrow is very, very important.”. And at a...
GEORGIA STATE
WKYC

Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process

CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

DeSantis makes shortlist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been named a finalist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year — a title awarded to the person the magazine's editors feel had the most influence over the world this year, for better or for worse. TIME revealed its...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy