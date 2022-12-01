Read full article on original website
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for December 2, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $333 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
After death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio General Assembly considering stricter vehicular homicide law
PARMA, Ohio — On November 19, Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick was fatally struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver on I-90 while responding to a emergency. It had been 47 years since the Cleveland Division of Fire had held a funeral for one of their own killed in the line of duty.
Gas prices drop again in Northeast Ohio: Down 18.9 cents in Cleveland, 17.7 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue falling throughout Northeast Ohio as drivers get some relief at the pump. In Cleveland, prices have dropped 18.9 cents per gallon within the last week as GasBuddy says the average now stands at $3.17. That means Cleveland’s gas prices are now 70.2 cents lower than a month ago and 1.6 cents lower than a year ago.
Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio
EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
Ohio Supreme Court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The streaming services Netflix and Hulu are not video service providers that would have to pay local governments in Ohio the same fees levied on cable operators, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a case similar to lawsuits filed by hundreds of other municipalities nationally.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Circle Fest at Wade Oval, Christmas Escape Room, and Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio amid strong winds: See the hardest-hit counties
CLEVELAND — Thousands of people are currently without electricity throughout Northeast Ohio amid strong winds that whipped the region. At one point Saturday morning, FirstEnergy’s outage map was reporting more than 26,000 power outages in Northeast Ohio. Where do we stand right now? Below is a list of...
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory expire across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It has been a very windy Saturday throughout Northeast Ohio with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph. Weather alerts from the National Weather Service in Cleveland expired at 1 p.m. -- including a High Wind Warning that was issued in Lake and Ashtabula counties. A Wind Advisory for the majority of the region has also expired.
Cloudy skies and scattered rain chances: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 6, 2022
We have more cloudy skies and rain chances today. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Rainy week ahead: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 5, 2022
We're tracking a rainy pattern for the week ahead. 3News' Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022.
Georgia Senate runoff | Warnock, Walker final push for votes
ATLANTA — Georgia voters have one, final chance on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia's contentious U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Monday night, Walker told his supporters at a rally in Kennesaw, “Tomorrow is very, very important.”. And at a...
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
DeSantis makes shortlist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been named a finalist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year — a title awarded to the person the magazine's editors feel had the most influence over the world this year, for better or for worse. TIME revealed its...
