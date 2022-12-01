Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg School Committee Fills Vacancy
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The School Committee has appointed Mary Giron to its vacant seat. Giron will become the third member on the board, replacing former member Eric Denette who stepped down recently after moving out of Clarksburg. Denette had declined to run for a second term last spring but accepted after winning through write-in votes.
iBerkshires.com
Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire EMS Receives $665K In Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Northern Berkshire EMS announced three different Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants the service has received over the past few years through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. "We have been dealing with COVID, so we have been really isolated and really haven't done any...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Professor Holiday Open Studio at Greylock Works
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Join artist and MCLA Professor Melanie Mowinski at her studio in Greylock Works on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m -2 p.m. for a peek into the processes that form her book "Collage Your Life." The events are free and open...
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
iBerkshires.com
AdLib Inc. Center for Independent Living Appoints CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire's Center for Independent Living's Board of Directors is announced Marco Ingoglia as the new CEO of the organization. An experienced business leader, Ingoglia was appointed the role of Chief Executive Officer in late February of 2022. Ingoglia brings with him expertise in all facets of...
iBerkshires.com
PHS Students 'Showcase' Who They Are in Talent Show
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre is having one of its largest seasons in recent times with the intention of producing six performances this year. The program is on its second performance with a Talent Showcase this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 in the high school's theater.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Conservation Commission Supports Acquisition of Saw Mill Property
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The city is nearing its final stages of acquiring over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. On Thursday, the Conservation Commission authorized a project agreement to buy the property and use $50,000 from...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Up Front for DeMar Run Returns Nov. 13
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. This annual event raises funds for the SPC Michael R DeMarsico II Scholarship Fund and honors Michael and all who serve and have served. SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. "DeMar" to his fellow battle buddies, served at the front of his battalion searching for improvised explosive devices. The young specialist discovered 16 IEDs, saving many men in his unit, before stepping on one.
Can Minors Under the age of 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts?
Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Put Out Congress Street Blaze
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Fire officials are investigating a structure fire at 11 Congress Street that resulted in the hospitalization of an occupant. On Dec. 6, at 1:41 am firefighters responded to a reported structure fire. E6, E3, E1, T2, and Car 2 all responded. Car2 was notified en route that there were possibly occupants trapped inside the 2-and-a-half-story house. Additionally, E5 responded.
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Dec. 2
Hospital Medicine Physician Dr. Ann Marie Swann shares the second challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. You don't have to suffer with joint pain. Instead, use your local healthcare team to...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield 2022 Holiday Parking Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In celebration of the holiday season, the city of Pittsfield announced this year's free parking schedule. Free parking this season will include "Free Parking Fridays" Dec. 9, and Dec. 16. There will also be a week of free parking starting Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec....
