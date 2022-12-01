Dayton children charity to hold its ‘largest toy drive of the year’ next week

DAYTON — For Love of Children (FLOC) is gearing up to hold what they say is their largest toy drive this year.

Starting next week FLOC will be donating toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in Montgomery County Children Services, according to a release from FLOC President Beth Mann.

On December 6th at 11:00 a.m. the campaign will kick off at the Montgomery County Children Services building on North Main Street in Dayton.

Dyer Garofalo Mann and Schultz has collected toys and gifts at their offices and have seen a positive response. Doug Mann, firm spokesperson said, “We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate.”

The law firm will help FLOC prepare and deliver toys gathered at Montgomery County Children Services.

