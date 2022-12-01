ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton children charity to hold its ‘largest toy drive of the year’ next week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0Rks_0jTY5sWl00

DAYTON — For Love of Children (FLOC) is gearing up to hold what they say is their largest toy drive this year.

Starting next week FLOC will be donating toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in Montgomery County Children Services, according to a release from FLOC President Beth Mann.

On December 6th at 11:00 a.m. the campaign will kick off at the Montgomery County Children Services building on North Main Street in Dayton.

>>Local AAA locations to participate in Toys for Tots holiday gift drive

Dyer Garofalo Mann and Schultz has collected toys and gifts at their offices and have seen a positive response. Doug Mann, firm spokesperson said, “We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate.”

The law firm will help FLOC prepare and deliver toys gathered at Montgomery County Children Services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Winter Warm Up returns Dec. 10

The 19th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enter at the Main Street gate and follow the signs. Participants can shop for clothing, household items and more at no charge. Ahead of the event, donations of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Northeastern high school honors Richmond police officer Seara Burton

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

LISTEN: 911 call released after bloody Trotwood break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police said they have found a person of interest after a break-in attempt left a bloody scene in a Trotwood home. The Trotwood Police Department was called about 1:30 a.m. by a man saying he found blood all over his home the 4100 block of Indian Lane on Monday. “There was […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
VERSAILLES, OH
Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
HILLSBORO, OH
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022

Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy