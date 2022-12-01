ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Police investigating second threat at Towson HS in two weeks

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8quc_0jTY5h4000

You couldn’t miss the presence of marked squad cars surrounding Towson High School after a second threatening email in two weeks, and parents seemed to appreciate it.

RELATED: Police investigating threat against Towson High School

“I’m glad to see there [are] some more police cars around the building. There are several police cars, so I feel a little bit more safe about that,” said Anthony Bosco. “With these kinds of threats, you just don’t know what to do, so it’s nice to at least have some support from the police.”

“Well, I kept my child home to keep her safe, and then I spoke to my father about what to do for the next couple of days, because they hadn’t figured out the threat and he said, ‘We can’t live in fear and the kids are going to be okay, because of the police presence here,” added Jen Furtaw.

The school sent out an update at 5:45 in the morning on Thursday with word that Baltimore County Police had found these latest threats, just like the ones two weeks ago, to be unsubstantiated.

“I talked to the principal, and they’re keeping everyone abreast of what’s going on,” said Aricka Moseley. “But it’s just scary, because you have to take the threat seriously. You can’t just turn the other cheek.”

Police say they treat every threat seriously.

They can’t afford not to, and they have this advice for parents.

“First off, parents should make sure that they’re signed up for any emergency notification alert that might be offered through the school system,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department. “Also, have age-appropriate conversations with them about these threats. Ask them if they have any questions and also remind them that there are a lot of people working to keep their school safe.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Teen Allegedly Shot Family Member at an Edgewater restaurant

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.
EDGEWATER, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar

ODENTON, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a reported gunfire incident at a bar in Odenton early Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired at My Place Bar and Lounge located at 1676 Annapolis Road in Odenton. “Witnesses told officers there was an argument followed by two males firing shots at each other. No victims were located. One vehicle was damaged by a projectile,” detectives said today. “Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.” Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to The post Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
carolinecircle.com

(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.

Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
CORDOVA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Millersville woman arrested after running over officer's foot with vehicle, say police

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman in Anne Arundel County faces assault charges after assaulting an officer responding to a domestic dispute, according to county police. 26-year-old Michelle Sherman of Millersville faces one charge of second-degree assault and one charge of reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Those records also show that she has been released on her own recognizance.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
ROSEDALE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy