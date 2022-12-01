Police investigating second threat at Towson HS in two weeks

You couldn’t miss the presence of marked squad cars surrounding Towson High School after a second threatening email in two weeks, and parents seemed to appreciate it.

“I’m glad to see there [are] some more police cars around the building. There are several police cars, so I feel a little bit more safe about that,” said Anthony Bosco. “With these kinds of threats, you just don’t know what to do, so it’s nice to at least have some support from the police.”

“Well, I kept my child home to keep her safe, and then I spoke to my father about what to do for the next couple of days, because they hadn’t figured out the threat and he said, ‘We can’t live in fear and the kids are going to be okay, because of the police presence here,” added Jen Furtaw.

The school sent out an update at 5:45 in the morning on Thursday with word that Baltimore County Police had found these latest threats, just like the ones two weeks ago, to be unsubstantiated.

“I talked to the principal, and they’re keeping everyone abreast of what’s going on,” said Aricka Moseley. “But it’s just scary, because you have to take the threat seriously. You can’t just turn the other cheek.”

Police say they treat every threat seriously.

They can’t afford not to, and they have this advice for parents.

“First off, parents should make sure that they’re signed up for any emergency notification alert that might be offered through the school system,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department. “Also, have age-appropriate conversations with them about these threats. Ask them if they have any questions and also remind them that there are a lot of people working to keep their school safe.”

