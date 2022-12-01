Crewe appoint Lee Bell as boss on permanent basis

Lee Bell has been named the permanent manager of League Two side Crewe.

Bell has been in temporary charge since Alex Morris’ decision to step down at the start of November for compassionate reasons.

After winning three of his four games in charge, the 39-year-old, who also had two spells as a player at Gresty Road, has been handed the permanent reins, beating off 57 other applicants for the job.

Morris will join Bell in his backroom staff, alongside Kenny Lunt.

Bell said on the club’s official website: “It’s an honour to be entrusted with the position of manager at a club that means so much to me.

“I’m grateful that the fans have been superb with me during my short period as interim manager, and the players have responded so positively.

“Now, with the support of Alex, Kenny and the other members of our coaching team, I’m excited and confident about the challenge that lies ahead.”

