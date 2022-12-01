ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s

The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Quiet in Monday's return

Adams posted eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Heat. Adams returned to action Monday but struggled to get anything going. It was simply not his night when it comes to tangible production, although the fact he played 28 minutes is a positive. While he will be better than this on most nights, his lack of versatility does limit his fantasy upside. He can be rostered for anyone in need of an efficient scorer who can crash the glass, be it as a long-term option or a streaming consideration.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss

Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game

Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness

Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree

Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Now questionable Monday

Turner has been added to the Pacers' injury report ahead of Monday's game at Golden State due to a sore hamstring. It's unclear what led to Turner's inclusion on the latest injury report, but suddenly his status will be something to monitor closely over the next couple of hours. The big man is coming off of a 24-point, nine-rebound, two-assist showing in Sunday night's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers. If he's ultimately unable to go, Isaiah Jackson would likely be the primary beneficiary.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again

St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday

Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring

Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday

Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance

Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy