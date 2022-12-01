Read full article on original website
HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland
HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “HashKey Group”) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank”) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
CMC Invest Launches Plus Plan – Investors Can Now Open Stocks and Shares ISAs and Access USD Currency Wallets
With the aim of supporting customers throughout their entire investment journey, UK investment platform – CMC Invest – has launched our new Plus plan, offering flexible stocks and shares ISAs, a USD currency wallet and a wider investment choice all for a flat custody fee of £10 per month.
Finastra global survey shows evolution of Open Banking and growing appetite for open finance
Finastra research reveals that Open Banking is now universally and unequivocally regarded as a key part of a bank’s landscape, with 99% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 94% last year. The proportion of global financial institutions that consider it a ‘must have’ has risen to 61%, a notable increase from 2021 (51%).
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on the Biggest Challenges in Payments for Financial Institutions
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Nationwide‘s Matt Cox discusses the challenges financial institutions face when transitioning to new payment technology whilst still operating for customers 24/7. For Cox, mass change in payments works best at an industry level – where all FIs agree on what the most important issues to tackle are, whether that be ID verification or Faster Payments.
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. Napier will supply Alpian with its full suite of financial crime compliance technology solutions through its intelligent compliance platform,...
Finaro Joins Forces With European Payment Powerhouse Ginger Payments to Offer One-stop-shop PSP Services in the Nordics
Finaro, a global cross-border payment provider and fully-licensed bank, has today announced its partnership with Ginger Payments, under which Finaro will empower the Ginger Payments platform with its pioneering suite of acquiring and transaction routing capabilities. As eCommerce volumes continue to surge across Europe, banks and fintechs are looking to...
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
Fintech OS’s Jo Hawes on the Pace of Change in Banking and the Software Behind It
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Jo Hawes, the Sales Director at high productivity fintech infrastructure leader, Fintech OS, about customer retention and building ready-to-use agile banking software. For Hawes, market and regulatory demands constantly change in banking, and institutions do not have the time to launch large-scale projects – a granular plug & play approach is essential to keep up with the pace of change.
Svea Bank Acquires Arex’s Fintech Operation in Finland
AREX Markets, the data-driven FinTech company that drives financing costs down for SMEs and enables them to get paid quicker, has announced the sale of its Finland operations to Swedish payment and financing institution Svea Bank. With the deal, Svea will further strengthen its position as a corporate financier, as...
FF AWARDS: INSTANDA & MLTPLY Winners of Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech
INSTANDA, with their partners MLTPLY, were victorious in the ‘Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech’ category at this year’s FF AWARDS, presented by JobsOhio’s Sr. Director of Insurance/Insurtech, Ron Rock.
EXCLUSIVE: “Swiftly conquering the new digital frontier” – Nick Kerigan, Swift in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
How can central bank digital currencies and tokenised assets be effectively integrated into the world’s existing cross-border money flows? We turned to Swift’s Head of Innovation Nick Kerigan for the answer. We’re entering a pivotal period as the payments industry is looking at adopting the data-rich ISO 20022...
Nationwide Building Society launches API integration with Smartr365
Following a successful pilot, Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, has today announced an API integration with Smartr365, the UK’s leading end-to-end mortgage platform. The integration of Nationwide’s API solution with the Smartr365 platform means intermediaries can submit customer Decision in Principle (DIP) applications without needing to rekey data in the Nationwide portal.
When it comes to Regulation, FIs have no choice but to Comply – Somya Patnaik Explains
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we speak to ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik about the regulatory mandates that come with offering multiple payment options, and why corporates and merchants have no choice but to comply. For Patnaik, FIs can mitigate friction by utilising the influx of payment data now at their disposal.
Broadridge Appoints Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In this role, Martin will lead the Product Management team working across all business units to collectively drive Broadridge’s delivery of world-class SaaS...
