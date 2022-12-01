Read full article on original website
Fintech OS’s Jo Hawes on the Pace of Change in Banking and the Software Behind It
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Jo Hawes, the Sales Director at high productivity fintech infrastructure leader, Fintech OS, about customer retention and building ready-to-use agile banking software. For Hawes, market and regulatory demands constantly change in banking, and institutions do not have the time to launch large-scale projects – a granular plug & play approach is essential to keep up with the pace of change.
OCR Labs’ Russ Cohn on Leaving the Heavy Lifting to AI and Machine Learning
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we caught up with Russ Cohn, the General Manager of EMEA at digital ID company OCR Labs, to discuss KYC and ID verification methods and protecting businesses from fraud. For Cohn, automation is the main priority for further development in financial technology...
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on the Biggest Challenges in Payments for Financial Institutions
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Nationwide‘s Matt Cox discusses the challenges financial institutions face when transitioning to new payment technology whilst still operating for customers 24/7. For Cox, mass change in payments works best at an industry level – where all FIs agree on what the most important issues to tackle are, whether that be ID verification or Faster Payments.
Nationwide Building Society launches API integration with Smartr365
Following a successful pilot, Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, has today announced an API integration with Smartr365, the UK’s leading end-to-end mortgage platform. The integration of Nationwide’s API solution with the Smartr365 platform means intermediaries can submit customer Decision in Principle (DIP) applications without needing to rekey data in the Nationwide portal.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CMC Invest Launches Plus Plan – Investors Can Now Open Stocks and Shares ISAs and Access USD Currency Wallets
With the aim of supporting customers throughout their entire investment journey, UK investment platform – CMC Invest – has launched our new Plus plan, offering flexible stocks and shares ISAs, a USD currency wallet and a wider investment choice all for a flat custody fee of £10 per month.
EXCLUSIVE: “Swiftly conquering the new digital frontier” – Nick Kerigan, Swift in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
How can central bank digital currencies and tokenised assets be effectively integrated into the world’s existing cross-border money flows? We turned to Swift’s Head of Innovation Nick Kerigan for the answer. We’re entering a pivotal period as the payments industry is looking at adopting the data-rich ISO 20022...
Joakim Sjöblom on Why We Are Moving Toward a Subscription Economy
At Money20/20 Vegas, we spoke to Joakim Sjöblom, the Co-Founder ad CEO of the embedded finance company, Minna Technologies, about the subscription-based economy and how it affects consumers, merchants and issuers. For Sjöblom, subscription-based products are becoming an increasingly popular payment option, from buying computer software to electriccars – embedding banks in the centre of those services allows institutions to play a pivotal part in the payment journey.
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. Napier will supply Alpian with its full suite of financial crime compliance technology solutions through its intelligent compliance platform,...
Sunbit Announces $250 Million Revolving Debt Facility With Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management
Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, today announced it has closed a $250 million revolving debt facility with an affiliate of Credit Suisse AG, with access provided by Sector Financial, Inc., a Credit Suisse AG affiliate, and Waterfall Asset Management. “Since 2016 we have been building a...
Zumo appoints data guru Vicky Byrom as Chief Data and Analytics Officer
Zumo, the Edinburgh-based crypto platform, has hired Vicky Byrom as its first Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO), a new leadership role responsible for building the company’s data and analytics capabilities to a best-in-class standard. Vicky will drive the development of Zumo’s data strategy to meet the evolving needs...
Norwegian Proptech Speiz Secures €1.3m in Seed Funding to Launch New European Marketplace for Warehouse Leasing
Norwegian proptech startup, Speiz, has raised €1.3M in seed funding round led by F-LOG Ventures. The funding will enable Speiz to continue establishing their new SaaS-enabled marketplace for commercial warehouse real estate in Norway and expand its reach across Europe. This investment comes at a time when the commercial...
Allica Bank raises £100m Series C in funding round led by TCV
Allica Bank, the leading fintech SME challenger bank, has announced a £100 million Series C funding round led by global growth technology investor, TCV, with participation from existing investors Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management. With this investment, Allica joins TCV’s impressive roster of portfolio companies, including household...
HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland
HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “HashKey Group”) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank”) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
Svea Bank Acquires Arex’s Fintech Operation in Finland
AREX Markets, the data-driven FinTech company that drives financing costs down for SMEs and enables them to get paid quicker, has announced the sale of its Finland operations to Swedish payment and financing institution Svea Bank. With the deal, Svea will further strengthen its position as a corporate financier, as...
When it comes to Regulation, FIs have no choice but to Comply – Somya Patnaik Explains
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we speak to ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik about the regulatory mandates that come with offering multiple payment options, and why corporates and merchants have no choice but to comply. For Patnaik, FIs can mitigate friction by utilising the influx of payment data now at their disposal.
Finastra global survey shows evolution of Open Banking and growing appetite for open finance
Finastra research reveals that Open Banking is now universally and unequivocally regarded as a key part of a bank’s landscape, with 99% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 94% last year. The proportion of global financial institutions that consider it a ‘must have’ has risen to 61%, a notable increase from 2021 (51%).
Zimpler Launches Paylink Solution to Make Invoice Payments More Efficient
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today the launch of its Paylink solution. Brommapojkarna, the largest football club in Europe*, were the first to try it out. Paylink allows customers to pay through a link on the digital invoice which redirects them to their banking app, or...
Open Society Foundations (OSF) Award $1.1 Million Grant to Afrobarometer to Spur Future Growth
Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) is pleased to announce that it has received $1.1 million in institutional funding from the Open Society Foundations (OSF). The two-year grant will enhance Afrobarometer’s positive research work undertaken across the continent for the past 20 years. Afrobarometer has scientifically and systematically captured ordinary citizens’ experiences, aspirations,...
