Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Tuesday December 6: “Localized flooding concerns could arise”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday December 6 due to widespread showers expected through the north and central Georgia regions, which could be heavy in some local areas. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather...
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: widespread rain forecast that could lead to flooding, Monday Dec. 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday, December 5, due to expected widespread rain across north and central Georgia that might lead to localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
Georgia gasoline price average drops below $3.00
Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped to below $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon.
Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity
The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
Smyrna increases cost of Village Green Park by $500,000, approves staff merit increases
Smyrna approved two things of interest at its city council meeting Monday evening. First, city councilors unanimously approved the FY 2023 staff merit increases, cost of living adjustment, an adjustment to the pay bands, and an added supplement for certified public safety positions. This all is effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration issues statement on State Board of Elections investigation
Cobb County Board of Elections and Resignation issued the following statement about the State Board of Elections’ investigation into the problems with the county’s absentee ballot process over the course of the primary and U.S. senate runoff election:. The Cobb Board of Elections is aware of and will...
SPLC issues statement on yesterday’s court ruling on Cobb County absentee ballots
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) issued the following statement about the ruling from Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill that extended the deadline for Cobb Elections to receive and process absentee ballots for voters who had requested ballots before the deadline, but who had not yet received them:. ATLANTA...
“Don’t let the glowing green eyes fool you. I’m really sweet, so please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day
SHURI (661) – 661. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“I’m going to stare at you with these big sad eyes until you adopt me!” The Cobb County Courier’s pick for adoptable Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Adoptable Dog of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, is named Cali. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
“Honest, I do have a face under all this hair! Please adopt me!” adoptable Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, chosen from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Smokee. Smokee will be up for adoption starting December 13. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text, and to browser for more potential non-human family members, visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day
The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day. The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not...
