Cobb County, GA

Georgia gasoline price average drops below $3.00

Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped to below $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon.
Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity

The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
“Don’t let the glowing green eyes fool you. I’m really sweet, so please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day

SHURI (661) – 661. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“I’m going to stare at you with these big sad eyes until you adopt me!” The Cobb County Courier’s pick for adoptable Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Adoptable Dog of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, is named Cali. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
“Honest, I do have a face under all this hair! Please adopt me!” adoptable Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, chosen from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Smokee. Smokee will be up for adoption starting December 13. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text, and to browser for more potential non-human family members, visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day

The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day. The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not...
