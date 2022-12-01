ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosa Parks Circle Open For Skating Thursday, December 1st

After a delay due to warm weather, the skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will officially open for the season December 1. Sunny Skies Delayed The Opening Of The Skating Season. Usually, the skating season downtown at Rosa Parks Circle opens up Thanksgiving weekend, but a warm spell and sunny skies delayed the re-opening of the rink until this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131

Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day

Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI
