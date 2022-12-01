Read full article on original website
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Cherry Health Is Installing One Of Grand Rapids’ First Narcan Vending Machines
When it comes to an overdose of any time, minutes and seconds matter. So if you're stuck waiting on an ambulance or emergency personnel of any kind to get to you for help, you may be losing precious life-saving time. And while experts have said that everyone should carry the...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
Ready to “Come on Down?” The Price is Right Coming Back to GR
Yes, you'll soon hear the infamous TV game show words, "Come On Down!" The live stage show, The Price is Right Live™ is coming back to Grand Rapids. The show won't actually be here until Tuesday, March 28, but will again play the stage of DeVos Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Need To Cry? These Are The Best Places In Grand Rapids To Sob It Out
Winter is here in Grand Rapids, which means you may be already feeling the very real effects of Seasonal Affective Depression or SAD. And while some people may tell you to "tough it out" and "suck it up", sometimes it just feels better to cry it out. So maybe you...
Rosa Parks Circle Open For Skating Thursday, December 1st
After a delay due to warm weather, the skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will officially open for the season December 1. Sunny Skies Delayed The Opening Of The Skating Season. Usually, the skating season downtown at Rosa Parks Circle opens up Thanksgiving weekend, but a warm spell and sunny skies delayed the re-opening of the rink until this weekend.
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight
Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
The Iconic Moelker Orchard Closes For Good After 115 Years
Sad news for everyone who loves and has visited Moelker Orchards!. After 115 years, Moelker Orchards is closing for good. The Moelker Family announced it on their Facebook page. "Our Market and Old Bell Bakery are closing permanently as of December 23, 2022. We will be putting the farm up...
This West Michigan Businessman Made A $100,000 Donation To The Jamestown Library
There are updates about the Patmos Library in Jamestown. If you recognize the name, it is due to all of the news coverage since they lost their funding because of their millage. There was controversy after community members wanted to get rid of certain books that have queer relationships, such...
West Michigan Woman’s Long Tongue Getting Attention Again
Twin Lake's Adrienne Lewis was featured in a 60-Second Documentary this week, reasserting her claim of having the world's longest tongue. Lewis First Staked Claim To Having The Longest Tongue Back In 2015. Lewis first gained attention for her extra long tongue as a teenager back in 2015, and since...
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
Some Bunny Need Love! Will You Open Your Home?
Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets--and what Lola wants is a furever home for the holidays! This buttery soft bun is a beautiful rex mix, and at just 1 year old, she’s got lots of years to spend with you!. Her foster mom says "Y'all know those candies sour patch...
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131
Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
Grand Rapids Police Ask for Help Locating Man Missing Since September
Grand Rapids Police are asking for help locating 56-year-old Donald Hunnicutt who has not been seen by his family since September 2022. Mr. Hunnicutt was last seen in Kentwood near 44th Street SE and Bowen Blvd on September 3, 2022. According to police, he his family filed a missing persons...
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day
Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
