The Last British Coin Featuring Queen Elizabeth Has A Harry Potter Connection
The Royal Mint has given some members of the royal family the "Harry Potter" treatment. Per the Mirror, the special coin collection has been launched to celebrate 25 years of the "Harry Potter" series. However, the collection has a bittersweet aspect due to the fact that the coins will be...
The Ultimate Guide To Shopping At Banana Republic
When strolling through your local mall or finding the best casual wear online, Banana Republic may come to mind as one of the major retailers that sells an array of fashions with deals and discounts often too good to pass up. Banana Republic has become a staple store among the likes of The Gap and Old Navy for its classic styles and consistent prices.
How To Overline For Fuller, Natural-Looking Lips
Let's face it — luscious lips are in. Whether you're inspired by Kylie Jenner or simply want the look of a fuller pout, many often turn to healthcare professionals for help enhancing their lips and boosting their confidence. In 2018 alone, over 2 million lip augmentations were performed, according to The Cleveland Clinic, and that number seems to only be growing. In fact, it's estimated that non-invasive esthetic treatments like lip fillers will more than triple in sales by the year 2030 (via Economist).
