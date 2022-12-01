Let's face it — luscious lips are in. Whether you're inspired by Kylie Jenner or simply want the look of a fuller pout, many often turn to healthcare professionals for help enhancing their lips and boosting their confidence. In 2018 alone, over 2 million lip augmentations were performed, according to The Cleveland Clinic, and that number seems to only be growing. In fact, it's estimated that non-invasive esthetic treatments like lip fillers will more than triple in sales by the year 2030 (via Economist).

3 DAYS AGO