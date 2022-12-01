ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQG8y_0jTY1DdU00

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members.

From Jackson EMC…

Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a total of $15 million in margin refund checks in December. Checks are being mailed this month.

“One of the key benefits of being a member of an electric cooperative is margin refunds. Our members are owners of a not-for-profit cooperative. At the end of the year, they are eligible to receive a portion of the funds left over after all of the co-op’s expenses are paid. That money is called margin refunds, and your board is proud to be able to return it to our members,” said Jackson EMC Board Chairman Otis P. Jones.

Margins are refunded for a combination of years, so former, long-term and newer members benefit from belonging to an electric cooperative. This year, margin refunds will go to those who received electric service from Jackson EMC in 1994, 1995, 1996 and/or 2021. The amount of each member’s refund check is based on the amount each member paid for electric service during those years.

After this year’s refund, Jackson EMC will have refunded $189 million in margin refunds to its members since the cooperative was founded in 1938.

For more information, visit jacksonemc.com/marginrefunds.

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson, Ga. The cooperative serves more than 250,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
HIAWASSEE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
LOGANVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks drivers to deliver food boxes Saturday morning

This project is a great way to experience the true blessings of the Christmas Season. Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Why latest commitment is the first domino to fall

Georgia football got a massive commitment from 5-star Samuel M’Pemba on Sunday evening, and he is the first of many dominos that will fall this month. Early Signing Day is Dec. 21, so the next few weeks will focus on Ohio State and closing out another top-three recruiting class. There will be some double duty, but it’s something Georgia is used to.
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy