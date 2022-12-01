Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members.

From Jackson EMC…

Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a total of $15 million in margin refund checks in December. Checks are being mailed this month.

“One of the key benefits of being a member of an electric cooperative is margin refunds. Our members are owners of a not-for-profit cooperative. At the end of the year, they are eligible to receive a portion of the funds left over after all of the co-op’s expenses are paid. That money is called margin refunds, and your board is proud to be able to return it to our members,” said Jackson EMC Board Chairman Otis P. Jones.

Margins are refunded for a combination of years, so former, long-term and newer members benefit from belonging to an electric cooperative. This year, margin refunds will go to those who received electric service from Jackson EMC in 1994, 1995, 1996 and/or 2021. The amount of each member’s refund check is based on the amount each member paid for electric service during those years.

After this year’s refund, Jackson EMC will have refunded $189 million in margin refunds to its members since the cooperative was founded in 1938.

For more information, visit jacksonemc.com/marginrefunds.

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson, Ga. The cooperative serves more than 250,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group