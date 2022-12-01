ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook's own oversight board slams its special program for VIPs

A Facebook and Instagram program that gives celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment does more for parent company Meta's business interests than its stated purpose of protecting users' free expression rights, according to Meta's oversight board. "Meta's cross-check program prioritizes influential and powerful users of commercial value to...
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025

More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Morning news brief

OPEC Plus plays wait and see over Russian sanctions. Supreme Court to hear case of businesses who don't want to do business with LGBTQ clients. After nearly a month, Arizona finally certifies vote.
At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable

Jails in almost all states charge people in their custody for phone calls up to a dollar a minute. That's left families struggling to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially in places where in-person visits never opened back up after COVID hit. Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed has this report from Detroit.
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

