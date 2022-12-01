Read full article on original website
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York University Associate Professor Azadeh Moaveni about the state of Iran's protests and the alleged removal of the morality police.
Facebook's own oversight board slams its special program for VIPs
A Facebook and Instagram program that gives celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment does more for parent company Meta's business interests than its stated purpose of protecting users' free expression rights, according to Meta's oversight board. "Meta's cross-check program prioritizes influential and powerful users of commercial value to...
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
How one artist took on the Sacklers and shook their reputation in the art world
The first couple times I talked with photographer Nan Goldin, I saw her rage and frustration over the prescription opioid epidemic that derailed her life and killed tens of thousands of Americans. "I've never seen such an abuse of justice," Goldin told me. She was talking about members of the...
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
Morning news brief
OPEC Plus plays wait and see over Russian sanctions. Supreme Court to hear case of businesses who don't want to do business with LGBTQ clients. After nearly a month, Arizona finally certifies vote.
At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable
Jails in almost all states charge people in their custody for phone calls up to a dollar a minute. That's left families struggling to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially in places where in-person visits never opened back up after COVID hit. Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed has this report from Detroit.
