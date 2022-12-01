Pinellas County students to wrap up donation drive for Fort Myers

It’s been two months since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but the relief efforts haven’t stopped. Students at one Pinellas County school are collecting items to help kids in another part of the state after the storm.

Best friends Emma Magrath and Brooklyn Laprad spent their morning digging through bags and boxes.

“It is hard because some of the bags are heavier than the others, and sometimes you have to squish things in to like make them fit,” said Magrath.

The puzzle of packing, however, didn’t phase them one bit.

“We’re just trying to help them and not just because have to, but because we want to,” said Laprad.

They’re among the students at Leila Davis Elementary in Clearwater helping wrap up a hurricane relief drive this week.

“It started out of an effort of seeing what happened down with Hurricane Ian down in Lee County, and it was my staff’s idea and my community that Mr. Durst, we’ve got to do something,” said William Durst, the school’s principal.

A cold call to Colonial Elementary School in Fort Myers connected a school in need to another that wanted to give back.

“It’s beyond heartwarming to know that our community is going to be able to make a direct impact right from our hallways to their hallways and right to their families,” said Durst.

Students at Leila Davis started collecting everything from backpacks to food and water. The school even sponsored a breakfast for teachers and staff at Colonial Elementary the day before students returned to class.

“I feel happy and just amazing since we can help them,” said Laprad.

On Wednesday, students sorted and organized items for delivery. The school hopes to triple what they have with one last collection at a drive-thru pop-a-trunk event along the car circle on Friday for people in the community to drop off donations.

After that, the school plans to caravan everything to Fort Myers Saturday morning.

“It really is about feeling that people want to take care of you,” said Magrath. “Be grateful, but also be very happy that people want you to have a good life. People want you to feel good.”

The school’s pop-a-trunk collection is Friday, Dec. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

