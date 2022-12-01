ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ouster Exposes DeSantis’ ‘Politics-Free’ Schools Hypocrisy

By Michael Daly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkNso_0jTY0lPr00
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty

Welcome to DeSantis World, as manifested on Tuesday night by a local Florida school board with a new conservative majority whose first major action placed politics before kids—even as it declared there is no place for politics in the classroom.

And, by forcing out a highly regarded and resolutely apolitical school superintendent, the deciding members of the supposedly non-partisan board handed a victory not only to Gov. Ron DeSantis, but also to former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn, the Proud Boys, and other Trumpian extremists who have come to call Sarasota home.

The candidates in the midterm election that DeSantis backed outside his home state generally did not fare well. But if his blessing failed to put Joe O’Dea of Colorado, Don Bolduc of New Hampshire, and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, DeSantis was able to demonstrate his prowess as a culture warrior with the election of Bridget Ziegler, Tim Enos, and Robyn Marinelli to the Sarasota County School Board. The trio ran as a team denoted by the first letter of their surnames.

“Vote ZEM,” read a mailer paid for by Friends of Ron DeSantis .

Two days before the Aug. 23 election, all three of the ZEM spoke at a rally that DeSantis held for them at the Sarasota Sahib Shrine Event Center. Their subsequent victory showed part of why Florida was the one place where a red wave actually materialized.

ZEM joined a conservative named Karen Rose and lone liberal Tom Edwards on the five-member board. The new trio was sworn in on Nov. 22 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, with Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Asplen presiding with the gavel, pending a vote for a new chair. The 4-1 majority chose Ziegler—a co-founder of the right wing “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty.

“I will pass the gavel,” Asplen said.

“Thank you… thank you,” Ziegler replied, sounding delighted as she set it before her.

Less than seven minutes later, Rose made a motion for a special meeting of the board to be held on Nov. 29.

“I am asking for an agenda item recommending termination of the superintendent’s contract,” Rose said to everyone’s professed surprise.

On Tuesday there was an overflow crowd as the board met to consider the issue. Ziegler sat with the gavel before her and insisted that she was “shocked” by her fellow conservative’s move to fire the highly regarded Asplen. She allowed that she had said during a recent evaluation that he “needs improvement” in some regards, but only intended the criticism to be “absorbed as an opportunity for reflection.” She said he did not foresee the board “potentially firing” him.

“That was never on my radar,” she maintained. “But there was a constant drumbeat in the community about it and I don’t know where it came from. But here we are.”

She was as convincing as she had been when she disavowed the Proud Boys who appeared in a group photo at the ZEM victory party, one of them flashing a white power sign.

The meeting regarding the superintendent’s fate then moved on to the public comment section with a three-minute time limit per speaker. Several voiced approval for terminating Asplen. A woman who identified herself as Ashton Beaudry noted that a majority of voters in the election had expressed a desire for significant change.

“The results were clear in August,” she said.

With regards to the people who showed up in support of Asplen, she said, “These people don’t represent the majority of Sarasota County. That is what you bring and we’re done.”

You apparently being Asplen

A number of Asplen’s supporters noted that he had not even had a chance to work with the newly elected board members.

“It just seems so orchestrated from the very beginning,” she said. “You guys don’t even have hot seats yet. Your butts haven’t been in the seats long enough and you’re already voting in favor of having a special meeting to fire the superintendent. That’s appalling. You should be ashamed of yourselves, all of you. “

You in this instance being the new members.

Then someone from the group with the most at stake took the podium..

“Hello, my name is Nora Mitchell,” she began. “I am a current high school senior at Booker High School here in the county… Like many of tonight's speakers, I'm somewhat resigned to what will happen here tonight. I understand that despite our best efforts, we will likely not sway any votes or change any minds.”

She spoke with a logic that eludes too many adults: “However, first and foremost, I will say firing the superintendent halfway through the school year is not what is best for the county.”

She had a message for the new school board.

“When you make this decision, do not disrespect or dehumanize our students. Do not claim that this decision is what is best for our students. Do not lie and say that you kept students in mind when you made this decision. Don’t mock us. Don’t lie and claim that you care about your students, your staff, or your teachers in this county. Because if you vote to fire Dr. Asplen, it is abundantly clear that you do not.”

She spoke truth to power.

“If we are taking this step into the county’s future, I demand you be honest,” she said. “Firing Dr. Asplen… is not for the benefit of the vast majority of this county. It is to benefit the political aspirations of our school board members and the politicians who supported them. And it is to benefit the parents and community members in this room who were manipulated into following them.”

Asplen himself got a chance to speak. He explained that an effective educator must be non-partisan.

“We help both sides,” he said. “We serve all of our kids and all of our families. That’s what we do all the time.”

He asked if anybody present knew his personal political affiliation.

“No? I am a conservative Republican. I line up with these four folks right here politically,” he said.

He was speaking of the conservative majority. He then spoke of the lone liberal, Tom Edward.

“I don’t line up with him at all,” Asplen said. “But you know what? He’s working hard.”

Asplen allowed that he was mystified by the current situation. He recounted how it unfolded from his perspective.

“I’m working as superintendent, everything’s good,” he said. “I’m hearing some things that the new board might wanna do this, that, or the other. OK. Whatever. It’s on social media. OK. But then to sit there and all of a sudden it’s a 4-1 vote to talk about firing me.”

One thing was clear to him.

“You have to get the politics out of this school district,” he said. “If you don’t wanna listen to it, then don’t listen to it. Get rid of me, whatever. But I’m telling you right now, that has to happen. No matter who steps into this position.”

He noted that the Sarasota County School System still has an A rating, despite ”all the things that were going on outside, all the noise and everything.”

“You know why?” he went on. “We’re an A still because our school district, our school personnel, our principals, our APs [assistant principals], our teachers, everybody working with the students, they are the ones that kept the noise out of their minds. And they’ve been doing the same thing that they’ve been doing for a long, long time.”

The board then voted 4-1 to give Asplen the option of either resigning or being fired with cause. The schools would have to begin to search for a new superintendent in the middle of an academic year, just as the system was regaining some equilibrium.

The politicians of DeSantis World got what they wanted. And the big losers were the kids.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 221

Dream Girl
4d ago

Let's be honest. This is exactly how autocratic dictators take over and mold things to their will. This is a nightmare. Reminiscent of the rise of fascism in other countries in other times. In America!

Reply(22)
80
Dream Girl
4d ago

So it begins. The politicization and takeover of our schools. What was described here was wrong. What DeDantis and his people are doing is wrong. Our children will pay. Here comes white Christian Nationalism.

Reply(21)
58
Harry knutsack
4d ago

Let the indoctrination begin 🤷‍♂️🎪 Iran, Russia, and China seem to be having the same problem 🙄 Most people believe in freedom of choice 🤔

Reply
26
Related
WFLA

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Time’s person of the year shortlist

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the shortlist of candidates for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year. The shortlist, which is chosen by Time editors, was revealed on the TODAY Show Monday morning. The Sunshine State’s Republican governor is one of 10 contenders up for the honor. Over the last […]
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

A month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which right-wing candidates have previously disavowed under electoral pressure.With the 2022 midterm elections behind them, some failed candidates have leaned into less electorally friendly messaging, from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Second property insurance session looms, ’system reform’ promised

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We’re seven days from Florida’s second attempt at fixing its teetering property insurance market this year. Lawmakers return to Tallahassee next week for another special session. They hope to stabilize insurance carriers and bring down high costs for consumers. As we get closer to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Ex-GOP Congressman David Rivera Arrested for Secret Venezuelan Contract

A former Republican congressman from Florida was arrested Monday by federal authorities and charged with conspiracy, failure to register as a foreign agent and a host of other crimes, officials said. The accusations stem from a secret contract Rep. David Rivera – who represented parts of Miami in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 – had inked with an American subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-run oil company, according to The New York Times. The $50 million deal, which ran from 2017-2018, included an agreement to promote a thaw in relations between the U.S. and Venezuela—something Rivera allegedly never disclosed to the Justice Department, which is required under federal law. The Cuban-American and strident anti-communist was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta Monday. A longtime associate, Esther Nuhfer, was also indicted as a result of the deal.Read it at The New York Times
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session

“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies

No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The GOP’s House Majority Is Even Flimsier Than We Thought

Left in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024.And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.Known as crossover seats, what these 18 all have in common is a Republican victor who prevailed in a district that President Joe Biden won in 2020. On the Democratic side, there are five members who pulled off a victory in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis not backing down on Disney

TALLAHASSEE - A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis called "fake news" on reports that Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to scale back a law rushed through earlier this year stripping Walt Disney of its unique self-governing power in Central Florida. "Fake news. @GovRonDeSantis doesn't make 'u-turns,'" DeSantis' spokeswoman Taryn Fenske tweeted on Friday. Fenske's post came in response to a tweet by former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini calling it "sad to see weak-kneed GOP politicians get overpowered on this." During a special session initially called to pass a redistricting plan, DeSantis directed lawmakers to add two punitive Disney-related measures after the entertainment company...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

One million dollars will get you VIP tickets to Ron DeSantis inauguration festivities

Five top donors will be named Inauguration Chairs. Five lucky groups can pay for VIP access to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration for the price of $1 million. The package is the top prize for donations to the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). Paying top dollar earns VIP tickets and more, including recognition as an “Inauguration Chair” Sponsor in the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili Allegedly Poisoned in Prison

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, has been poisoned with heavy metals while in prison and could be at risk of dying if he doesn’t receive appropriate medical treatment, his legal team said Monday. Saakashvili, 54, has been in jail since 2021 after being convicted three years earlier of abuse of power in a trial condemned by international rights groups as politically motivated. In a report, Saakashvili’s legal team said toxic agents including arsenic and mercury had been found in his system, with U.S.-based toxicologist David Smith saying that there was “a reasonable degree of medical certainty” that the heavy metals had been introduced after Saakashvili’s incarceration. Smith added that the “increased risk of mortality is imminent,” while another independent doctor, Mariam Jishkariani, revealed that Saakashvili has been “diagnosed with brain damage and neuro-intoxication.” “He is suffering from a number of serious illnesses, which are incompatible with his confinement, according to Georgian law,” Jishkariani added.Read it at Agence France-Presse
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
36K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy