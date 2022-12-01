Read full article on original website
Related
A Bespoke and Bejeweled Tabletop Cigar Lighter
Even the cigar aficionado who has everything doesn’t have a lighter like this. That’s because only one Robb Report reader will be able to collaborate directly with a select team of jewelers and precious-metal artisans from El Septimo, a luxury-product design firm with offices in Geneva, Paris and Woodland Hills, Calif., to create a one-of-a-kind tabletop lighter to the buyer’s specifications. El Septimo never makes two identical lighters (its Sacred Arts design is pictured above). The double-jet butane flame will be capable of igniting the largest ring gauges, and the decorative façade will be hand-assembled from individually cast pieces of 18-karat...
bitcoinist.com
RBB LAB Uses NFT to Serve Alberto De Luigi and Andreas Kohl Summons
San Marino, Dec 5, 2022 — RBB Lab, a technology development firm based in the Republic of San Marino, has used NFT (Non-Fungible Token) technology to issue court summonses for the case against Alberto De Luigi, Andreas Kohl, both former collaborators of the firm, and their company Sequentia AG incorporated in Liechtenstein.
Comments / 0