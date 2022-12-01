Our verdict on the wildy divisive The Callisto Protocol, plus thoughts on Evil West, SteelSeries’ Apex 9 TKL gaming keyboard and more. From the outset, it feels as though The Callisto Protocol wants to do pull off the same feat Dead Space managed over 10 years ago: provide the survival horror genre with a reinvigorating shot in the arm. Makes sense considering the brains behind this spiritual sequel just so happens to also be the creator of Dead Space, but does the The Callisto Protocol do enough to carve out its own identity? Well, kind of.

1 DAY AGO