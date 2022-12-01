Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Scattered showers on Tuesday with temps around 50 degrees
WASHINGTON (7News) — Grab the umbrella and a warm jacket when you head out the door on Tuesday. First Alert Weather is tracking our next weather maker that will bring scattered showers to the area through the Tuesday morning commute. There will be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of rain moves in during the mid and late afternoon hours. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday around 50 degrees. Overall, it will be a damp and dreary day.
WJLA
DC Weather: 50-degree temps with mix of clouds and sun on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new work and school week are starting off clear, but cold! Wake-up temperatures Monday are in the 20s and 30s with a heavy frost for some, so you may need a minute or two to defrost the car. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected and seasonable highs around 50 degrees.
WJLA
DC Weather: Still need to hang lights? Sunny, cool Sunday in store
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you still need to hang your holiday lights, you might want to take advantage of this dry weather!. Seasonable temperatures return Sunday and Monday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Plan for abundant sunshine both days. Clouds will begin to increase...
WJLA
Cherry blossoms in December? What this means for the DC region
WASHINGTON (7News) — On a cold day in December, you might find yourself missing that springtime weather. That’s when the National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival happens too. Each year, 7News is a proud media partner. But what if we told you, even though we are months away...
WJLA
Gas prices drop; Experts predict further reduction through Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WJLA
3 people now required to use HOV lanes on I-66 in northern Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you use Interstate 66 in northern Virginia for your morning or evening commute, you should be aware of some changes starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that as of Monday, you'll need three people in your vehicle if you want to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for free.
WJLA
DC councilmembers to introduce measure Tuesday for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders are expected to introduce a measure Tuesday to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Comments / 0