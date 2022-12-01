WASHINGTON (7News) — Grab the umbrella and a warm jacket when you head out the door on Tuesday. First Alert Weather is tracking our next weather maker that will bring scattered showers to the area through the Tuesday morning commute. There will be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of rain moves in during the mid and late afternoon hours. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday around 50 degrees. Overall, it will be a damp and dreary day.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO