Caroline County, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate

"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC12

20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
PETERSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
STAFFORD, VA

