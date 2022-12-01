Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Involving Tractor Trailer On Budds Creek Road
FAULKNER, Md. – On December 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on (Rt. 234) Budds Creek Road in the area of (Rt. 301) Crain Highway. Crews arrived and found a vehicle and a tractor trailer involved...
‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate
"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Suspect charged in Petersburg shooting, victim flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The Petersburg Bureau of Police has reportedly arrested a suspect after a shooting victim was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police looking for Potomac Mills burglary suspects
Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
fredericksburg.today
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
All lanes of Route 1 at Chester Road closed after crash causes moderate, serious injuries
Moderate to serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
NBC12
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: William Zachary Evans, Age 47; Last Seen In Mechanicsville
MECHANICVSILLE, Md. -The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Zachary Evans, age 47. Last seen in Mechanicsville. If seen contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Police seek 2nd driver in Richmond crash after body found in road
Police have released the name of a 64-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.
Troopers ID man killed in Route 33 crash in Middlesex County
Troopers were called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road Friday evening, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After House Fire In Leonardtown; Firefighter Has Reportedly Fallen Through Floor
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a house fire that is occurred in Leonardtown this afternoon. At approximately12:30 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Megan Lane for a reported structure fire. Crews were advised that there were subjects possibly...
Man shot in Creighton Court, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Sunday evening.
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Being Stuck Three Times on I-95 in Prince George's County
A man died after he was hit three times on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County on Sunday, and police say two of the drivers fled the scene. Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. Maryland State Police said they were called at...
