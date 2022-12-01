Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Covid surges in Virginia
The Commonwealth is seeing a surge in COVID-19. Numbers from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that coronavirus hospitalizations were up by 40-percent last week. Some parts of Virginia are also seeing high levels of community spread, mainly in the southwestern part of the state. However, the current number...
wsvaonline.com
Forestry officials urge locally harvested firewood
This is the time of year when a lot of Virginians are burning firewood. Forestry officials are making a special request this winter and that is burn only locally harvested firewood. The spotted lanternfly and the emerald ash borer have become a significant threat to Virginia farms and forests. And...
wsvaonline.com
Revenue collections in WV surpass expections
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state’s General Revenue collections for November 2022 are nearly 113 million dollars above estimates and over 10 percent ahead of prior year receipts. In his press conference this morning, Justice said the year-to-date record collections are 687 and a...
wsvaonline.com
Artists encouraged to apply for National Park residency
Local artists are being encouraged to apply for an upcoming artist-in-residence program at Shenandoah National Park. The program will offer a chance for a professional artist to hone their craft in a beautiful natural setting. Park spokesperson Leah Cawthorn says artists come from far and wide to find inspiration in the valley.
