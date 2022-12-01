Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
WHSV
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
theriver953.com
PCSO offers an update on abused animal
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.” The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
theriver953.com
WCSO announce the sudden death of a Deputy
Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden passing of Deputy Jesse Walker Dove. Where details are pending further investigation into the Officer’s death he was lost while duck hunting in Kansas. The procession traveled from the Route 66 exit 6 location down Shenandoah Ave. to W. 14 Street...
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found in car floating in C&O Canal
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle. According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
WJLA
Photo of Montgomery Co. bank fraud suspect released, police ask for help
GAITHERSBURG, Md (7News) — Montgomery County police released a photo on Thursday of the suspect in a credit union fraud case. The man, whose identity is currently unknown to police, was captured by security footage at one of the credit unions he went to. Police said he traveled to...
NBC Washington
Cold Case: Remains Found in 1993 Identified as Missing Fairfax County Woman
Remains found at the base of a tree in Centreville in 1993 have been identified as a woman who disappeared from Fairfax County in the 80s, police said Friday. Fairfax County police identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21, with the help of "advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing," according to a news release about the case.
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
Nearly 50 years later, police still don’t know who killed a man found shot to death in a Virginia pond
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving the murder of a man 49 years after he was found shot to death in a pond.
Comments / 2