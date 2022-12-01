ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

WHSV

Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO offers an update on abused animal

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA
Shore News Network

Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.”  The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WCSO announce the sudden death of a Deputy

Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden passing of Deputy Jesse Walker Dove. Where details are pending further investigation into the Officer’s death he was lost while duck hunting in Kansas. The procession traveled from the Route 66 exit 6 location down Shenandoah Ave. to W. 14 Street...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found in car floating in C&O Canal

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle. According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
POOLESVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Cold Case: Remains Found in 1993 Identified as Missing Fairfax County Woman

Remains found at the base of a tree in Centreville in 1993 have been identified as a woman who disappeared from Fairfax County in the 80s, police said Friday. Fairfax County police identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21, with the help of "advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing," according to a news release about the case.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

