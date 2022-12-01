Read full article on original website
Covid surges in Virginia
The Commonwealth is seeing a surge in COVID-19. Numbers from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that coronavirus hospitalizations were up by 40-percent last week. Some parts of Virginia are also seeing high levels of community spread, mainly in the southwestern part of the state. However, the current number...
Forestry officials urge locally harvested firewood
This is the time of year when a lot of Virginians are burning firewood. Forestry officials are making a special request this winter and that is burn only locally harvested firewood. The spotted lanternfly and the emerald ash borer have become a significant threat to Virginia farms and forests. And...
Food bank using apples for awareness
A local food bank is receiving 18,000 big red apples as a way to raise awareness about local hunger. The Blue Ridge Area Food bank celebrated Eat A Red Apple Day yesterday by partnering with grocery store chain Martin’s to distribute 144 bushels of apples in the Shenandoah Valley area.
