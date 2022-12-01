Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Tree farm takes food donations for local church
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Seven P Trees in Hubbard had a special visitor at the tree farm on Sunday. Santa took pictures with kids who donated a canned good to St. Pat’s Church. Visitors could also support another cause while shopping for a tree. We’ve been following Kristina...
So Cool, So Close! Smithville Village Is Lit Up This December
Before the holiday season quickly passes, I wanted to give you a look at the festivities, the decorations, and the magical, free lights show happening every night through January 5 at one of our local South Jersey treasures, historic Smithville Village. Floating Christmas Trees. Over 120 floating Christmas trees, all...
WYTV.com
Local craft show draws almost 2,000
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 51st American Holiday at The Butler Arts & Crafts Show happened Sunday. Butler’s annual Holiday Show featured local artists. A variety of hand-crafted pieces were on sale, including pottery, paintings, glass, jewelry, treats and more. The craft show serves as an annual fundraiser...
WYTV.com
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle; organizers say campaign’s on track
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are back at their red kettles for the Salvation Army. So far, organizers say the campaign is on the right track. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army also has a number of service clubs, churches and other groups helping out.
East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
WYTV.com
Craft show brings 200 vendors to support high school seniors
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 33rd annual Canfield Senior Class Craft show happened Saturday and what a great time to celebrate being a Cardinal after the State Championship win. 200 different vendors set up their crafts and goodies all over the school. Seniors from the class of 2023 assisted...
WYTV.com
Boardman officers take 12 local students shopping
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, Boardman police officers took 12 students from Boardman Center Intermediate School shopping at Macy’s. With the $300 each student was gifted, they were able to choose anything they wanted. Each officer helped them pick their gifts. Macy’s store manager Jennifer Prietsch said...
27 First News
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
WYTV.com
Woman wants recognition for those in unmarked graves in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered. Cindee Mines is a member of the Trumbull County, Champion, Howland and...
WYTV.com
Boardman church collects supplies for flood victims
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman church is doing its part to help flood victims around the country. Kids and adults from the Good Hope Lutheran Church packed 300 buckets today with disaster relief supplies. The buckets will go to a disaster response warehouse in Caldwell, Ohio and from...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
WYTV.com
Local business helps out children in need
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman business doing its part to help children this holiday season. Youngstown Cycle and Speed held its second annual toy drive today at its store on Market Street in Boardman. Shoppers who stopped by were able to donate toys, clothes and money. Several art...
WYTV.com
Gas prices in the Valley decrease to under statewide, national averages
(WKBN)- First News was out overnight Tuesday checking the latest prices here locally. In the Boardman and Youngstown areas we found prices are right around $3 per gallon. In Mahoning County, the average is $3.096 per gallon. In Trumbull County, the average is $3.122 per gallon. In Columbiana County, it is $3.116.
27 First News
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
27 First News
December rain and snow: Here’s a look at the records
(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds of Trumbull County residents still without power
Progress is being made on power restoration Trumbull County. However, 566 residents are still without power Saturday morning according to FirstEnergy's outage map. A majority of these outages are reported in Warren, as well as Warren Township, with Warren reporting 194 outages and Warren Township reporting 204 outages. Other significantly...
WYTV.com
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday. Jillian Mauer, of Poland Village, is charged with OVI and child endangering. Police say Mauer was spotted driving away from her home with her young child in the car...
WKBN First News Anchor Chelsea Spears nominated as ‘Person of the Year’
WKBN 27 First News Anchor Chelsea Spears is among those nominated as Spanning the Need's 2022 Person of the Year.
Comments / 0