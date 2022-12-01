ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Holiday parade held in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pearl Harbor Day remembered in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A small but heartfelt group of veterans, officials, and members of the Port Jervis community gathered at West End Beach on Sunday afternoon to remember the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor 81-years ago this month. Tri-State Naval Ship Post #7241 Captain Fabrizzio Morejon spoke to the...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says

NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers cop injured after being struck by fleeing carjackers

YONKERS – Suspected carjackers from New York City struck an Yonkers Police Officer on Sunday as Several Yonkers cops attempted to apprehend the suspects. The officer was struck by the suspect vehicle and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Yonkers Police officials, officers responded to the...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy