Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team stunned UW-Superior 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at KB Willet Arena. The Pointers scored twice in the final 2:33 of regulation to send the game to OT. Noah Finstrom scored on the power-play with the goal tender pulled as well. Evan Junker tied the game with a wrister from the blue line with 47 seconds remaining.
Groundbreaking At Wausau School Forest
MOSINEE, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU) – The Wausau School Forest broke ground for a new facility to learn about the environment. It will replace the district’s Red Lodge, but they’re still keeping a few artifacts to put in the new facility. The Environmental Learning Center will feature two different...
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
Marshfield considers EMT referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders are considering asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
Newsroom blog: What’s coming up for Tuesday, December 6th
It’s going to be a busy day at Wausau City Hall on Tuesday. In addition to an update regarding the possible financing mechanisms for a granular activated carbon filtration system in the city’s new drinking water treatment plant, which were previewed as part of this week’s Mayors Monday with Katie Rosenberg, there will also be a couple of big decisions for the city’s economic development committee.
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Homicide Charges Dismissed, Wells Sentenced for Possession/Distribution of Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Charges of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs have been dismissed as part of a plea deal for a Wausau woman. Leanna M Wells entered a no contest plea for two counts of manufacturing and delivering heroin and possession with intent to distribute on Monday. In exchange, several other counts were dismissed but read into the record including the homicide charge.
