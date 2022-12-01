ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
local21news.com

Only one word to describe this week's forecast: ugly

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Increasing clouds tonight and not as cold as last night. Low temps will be in the low and mid 30's. Clouds takeover for the rest of the week. We'll see spotty rain showers almost every day this week. It's just an ugly forecast right into the weekend!
local21news.com

Chilly Sunday leads into soggy weekday showers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skies will clear overnight as temperatures take another big tumble with a breezy overnight low near 30. Some sunshine but it will be colder tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Monday will also bring some sunshine and it will be a little bit warmer and more seasonable.
local21news.com

Terre Hill Christmas in the Park expects thousands to attend

The rain in Lancaster on Saturday night stopped just in time for the Terre Hill Christmas in the Park event. With over 50,000 lights, a Christmas themed walking trail, visits with Santa, and live music, Christmas in the Park event coordinator, John Styer, said the three-day event takes about a month to prepare and set up.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Afternoon townhouse fire in York City under investigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating the cause of a residential fire in York City today. Emergency dispatch says that the fire, which happened on the 400 block of West Princess St., engulfed one of the townhomes in the city at around 3:20 p.m.
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
PENBROOK, PA
local21news.com

Elderly man in York County was safely located

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the MEPA tweeting that Steven Morgan has been located and is safe. PREIVOUS | Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Northern York County Regional officials say that Morgan was last seen...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

