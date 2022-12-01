Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Clouds and scattered showers throughout the day, make sure an umbrella is around!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We can expect clouds today along with some occasional scattered showers. You won't need the umbrella all day, but keep it handy. Clouds and scattered showers will continue through the day tomorrow but it will be mild as some spots could even hit 60 degrees!. FRIDAY...
local21news.com
Starting the day cold, but expecting temps to increase by the afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a cold start, temperatures will warm up a bit this afternoon with highs near 50, not too bad for early December. It will be cloudy and mild tomorrow with a few stray showers possible and highs once again near 50. RAIN CHANCES:. It will be...
local21news.com
Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
local21news.com
Only one word to describe this week's forecast: ugly
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Increasing clouds tonight and not as cold as last night. Low temps will be in the low and mid 30's. Clouds takeover for the rest of the week. We'll see spotty rain showers almost every day this week. It's just an ugly forecast right into the weekend!
local21news.com
Chilly Sunday leads into soggy weekday showers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skies will clear overnight as temperatures take another big tumble with a breezy overnight low near 30. Some sunshine but it will be colder tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Monday will also bring some sunshine and it will be a little bit warmer and more seasonable.
local21news.com
Terre Hill Christmas in the Park expects thousands to attend
The rain in Lancaster on Saturday night stopped just in time for the Terre Hill Christmas in the Park event. With over 50,000 lights, a Christmas themed walking trail, visits with Santa, and live music, Christmas in the Park event coordinator, John Styer, said the three-day event takes about a month to prepare and set up.
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
local21news.com
Animals killed, wildlife center destroyed in Monday morning fire
WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Multiple animals were killed as the result of a fire at a wildlife center in Schuylkill County on Monday. Crews responded to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township around 8:15 AM for a reported fire. Officials say black smoke and heavy...
local21news.com
Afternoon townhouse fire in York City under investigation
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating the cause of a residential fire in York City today. Emergency dispatch says that the fire, which happened on the 400 block of West Princess St., engulfed one of the townhomes in the city at around 3:20 p.m.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
local21news.com
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
local21news.com
1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
local21news.com
Elderly man in York County was safely located
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the MEPA tweeting that Steven Morgan has been located and is safe. PREIVOUS | Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Northern York County Regional officials say that Morgan was last seen...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
