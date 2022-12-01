ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Albertsons-Kroger mega-deal raises questions from lawmakers about higher food prices

By Ariana Figueroa
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQGy7_0jTXtMPD00

The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen in downtown Cincinnati. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON —  Members of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee panel raised concerns during a Tuesday hearing that a proposed merger between two of the largest U.S. supermarket chains — including Ohio-based Kroger — could mean a monopoly on groceries and lead to higher food prices for Americans.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, along with the top Republican on the panel, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, grilled the CEOs of the Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, and Albertsons Companies, Inc., based in Boise, Idaho. The two companies are attempting to merge.

“Over the last decade, the grocery industry has become increasingly consolidated, with the top four chains now making up more than two-thirds of all grocery sales,” Klobuchar said. “A lack of competition in the industry means higher prices and lower quality.”

After Kroger announced a $24.6 billion proposed purchase of its rival Albertsons last month, Klobuchar and Lee announced they planned to convene a hearing on the merger, citing concerns about already high food prices due to inflation, and their worry that a potential merger could worsen the problem.

Another concern senators expressed was layoffs and store closures that could follow the merger. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, pressed Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen on how many workers would be laid off if the two companies merged.

McMullen said Kroger had no plans to lay off workers or close stories and pointed to a previous acquisition of Harris Teeter in 2014 where there were no layoffs or store closures.

“We’ve ended up not laying off anybody because what we found is that merged companies do things better than we do,” he said.

Congress would not be able to stop the merger, as those dealings are reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. It would likely take until 2024 to complete the merger. If deemed necessary, the FTC can take legal proceedings to stop mergers, either in federal courts or before an FTC administrative law judge.

Competing with Walmart

Kroger leaders have argued that the deal will help them compete with top grocery retailers like Walmart, and online behemoths like Amazon. Walmart controls about 21% of the grocery market share, followed by Kroger at 10% and Costco at 7%, according to Business Insider . Albertsons controls about 5.8% of the grocery market share.

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket company, owning 2,300 stores and employing 290,000 people. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., with more than 2,700 stores and 450,000 employees and owns other supermarket chains like Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and Ralphs.

Labor unions have also raised concerns. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1 million grocery workers, said in a statement following the hearing that Kroger and Albertsons have not been transparent about wages, jobs and benefits for workers.

“Now, more than ever, Kroger and Albertsons executives must provide the answers and information needed to address the serious concerns our members and the American people have about this proposed merger,” according to the statement .

Klobuchar and Lee wrote a joint letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, asking for her assurance that the commission will thoroughly investigate the merger.

They asked the agency to include findings from its investigation last fall “into grocery prices and the availability of food products, sending data requests to a number of companies, including Kroger,” in its proposed analysis of the new merger.

According to the Consumer Price Index , food-at-home, such as grocery store or supermarket food purchases, increased 0.5% from September to October and was 12.4% higher than October of last year.

Keeping prices low

Klobuchar and Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, grilled McMullen on how he expected Kroger to keep its grocery prices low if the company took out its biggest competitor, Albertsons, arguing that Kroger would not have an incentive to keep prices low without competition.

“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” McMullen said, adding that his company would still compete with Costco, Walmart and Amazon.

Sumit Sharma, a senior researcher of technology competition at Consumer Reports, disagreed with that assessment.

“The most likely outcome is increased prices, fewer choices for consumers, and reduced supermarket access for some consumers,” he said.

Padilla said that in California alone there are several areas where Albertsons and Kroger are the only supermarkets and if this merger goes through, his constituents will only have one option to do their food shopping.

“That’s the concern,” he said. “With less competition, prices go up.”

Cotton questions Kroger uniforms

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, did not ask questions about the implications of the merger for food prices and instead took issue with the uniform that Kroger employees wear, which is an apron.

He cited a religious discrimination lawsuit that Kroger recently settled in late October, in which the store paid $180,000 to employees who were fired months after they were given new apron uniforms displaying a heart patch with rainbow colors.

The former employees interpreted the aprons as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, and said the aprons violated their religious beliefs.

“If this merger goes through, who’s going to be making decisions about uniforms?” Cotton asked.

McMullen said that uniforms are put together by an associate resource group that designs them.

“The heart is a symbol of our fundamental purpose … to be in community spirit,” McMullen said about the patch. “And part of being the human spirit is the heart and that heart is our fundamental strategy to support our purpose. The colors were not tied to any specific thing.”

2015 Merger

Klobuchar and Lee said they were skeptical the merger would not increase food prices, following what happened in a 2015 merger between Albertsons and Safeway.

In 2015, as part of that merger, Albertsons had to participate in a divestiture and was required to sell 168 stores before it was allowed to merge with Safeway, per an order by the FTC.

Haggen bought most of the Albertsons stores, but in less than a year, the company filed for bankruptcy and Albertsons ended up buying back most of the stores.

“I think this weighs heavily on the minds of a lot of people who have concerns about this agreement, just looking at the immediate past and what happened,” Klobuchar said.

Blocked dividend payout

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit earlier this month to block Albertsons from giving its shareholders a $4 billion dividend payout before the proposed merger with Kroger until the merger can be reviewed by state and federal antitrust officials.

Ferguson argued that the $4 billion dividend payments exceeded what Albertsons had on hand, which according to SEC filings was $2.5 billion. Albertsons was prepared to borrow the rest for the dividend payments.

By reducing Albertsons’ cash on hand, Ferguson argued, it would make it difficult for Albertsons to keep up with inventory orders, “forcing customers to go to other grocery stores when shelves are not stocked with the products they seek,” and that less “inventory to stock could also impact employee hours.”

“Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” Ferguson said in a statement . “Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Corporations proposing a merger cannot sabotage their ability to compete while that merger is under review.”

A King County Superior Court commissioner granted Ferguson’s motion on Nov. 3.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Albertsons-Kroger mega-deal raises questions from lawmakers about higher food prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis

FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Spiking flu cases taking toll on some small businesses

CINCINNATI — Flu cases that have packed hospitals, doctor’s offices and closed some schools are also affecting local businesses. “We've definitely noticed, especially as a small business,” said Cameron White. “We have a staff of, like, five or six people. So, when one or two people go down, it's like all hell breaks loose.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights

This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
BLUE ASH, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Featured Listing: 6303 Chandler Street

This completely renovated home in Madisonville features modern and tasteful updates throughout! Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan! Four bedrooms, two full baths, and one partial bath. Two bedrooms on second floor have walk-in closets. Updated bathroom on each level! New electric, plumbing, flooring, and paint, with a fenced backyard. Must-see! $325,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide

On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
cincinnatizoo.org

Ride the New Electric Train!

New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Wadsworth, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
NEWPORT, KY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy