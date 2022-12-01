ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much colder today with a few snow showers possible

By Alexander Wasilenko
 5 days ago

A departing cold front is still riling up the winds and firing up a few snow showers this morning. The second half of the day looks drier, but still windy, cloudy, and quite cold. A good day to dress for the wind chill.

Temperatures have landed in the 20s/30s this morning, but with a stiff northwest breeze of 20-30 mph it’s feeling more like the teens and 20s from time to time. Make sure you’re bundled up and prepared for a few flurries/snow showers especially across the higher terrain.

Upslope and lake effect snow showers will continue until about lunchtime before shutting off. Temperatures will top out in the mid 30s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s nearly all day long. Northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph today before quieting down overnight. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″ with slightly higher amounts in the peaks/summits.

Friday, high pressure builds in across southern New England. It will result in a southerly breeze, breaks of sunshine, and drier weather. Highs will manage the upper 30s to middle 40s.

