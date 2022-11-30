Read full article on original website
Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
Grand Canyon Tourist Nearly Falls Off Cliff in Heart-Stopping Viral Video: WATCH
As one of the most iconic national parks in America, the Grand Canyon, welcomes around five million visitors annually. From the vast hiking trails to unrivaled scenery, there’s truly nothing like it. However, despite having so many well-maintained trails, some visitors continue to think it’s okay to go places they aren’t allowed. Case and point: one tourist recently came extremely close to death after they walked onto a closed-off trail.
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
seenbyamy.com
16 Of The Best National Parks To Visit In January
Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Many of the nation’s most popular parks find their crowded trails nearly empty come winter....
As cooler weather settled in, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach made like snowbirds, traveling from South Carolina to California: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
During the winter months, many migrate from the cold and snow of the northern parts of North America to places like the Sun Belt, Hawaii, the Caribbean as well as Mexico. These travelers are commonly referred to as, “Snowbirds.” We prefer the term, “Chasing 75 degrees.”. There...
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Woman Slips And Nearly Falls Off A Cliff Taking A Photo At The Grand Canyon
I just have one question. Why? I don’t understand adrenaline junkies, considering I can’t even look out the window of a high rise apartment without getting a little bit nauseous, but I can respect them, because there’s no way I could do half the things they do. However, I will never understand why they feel the need to break the rules, when death is a very high risk. And here’s exhibit A. Here we have what appears to be a […] The post Woman Slips And Nearly Falls Off A Cliff Taking A Photo At The Grand Canyon first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
moderncampground.com
Campflorida.com Lists RV Parks and Resorts with Vacancy for the Upcoming Snowbird Season
RV enthusiasts looking to spend at least part of the winter in Florida are in luck: many parks across the Sunshine State still have room for both overnight and extended-stay guests. “Many parks in the most sought-after destinations are booked up for the winter, but there are still quite a...
I'm a full-time Airbnb host in the Las Vegas desert. Here's how my husband and I set up a 6-property business we love without knowing anything about Airbnb.
Sandi Croft, who rents tiny Airbnbs in the desert, says: "People appreciate that they can go somewhere and be outside where there's 160 acres."
Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon
The woman steps back after taking a photo and loses her footing on the rim
Popular Grand Canyon hiking spot changes racially offensive name
National Park Service says area will be called Havasupai Gardens, to honor tribe removed from the region almost 100 years ago
moderncampground.com
Eyre Peninsula Beaches To Have New Restrictions After Overwhelming Post-COVID Visitors
Eyre Peninsula’s camping beaches will be under strict limitations this upcoming summer after an overwhelming number of visitors to the camping sites following the pandemic lockdowns. The Perlubie Beach and Tractor Beach campsites’ booking system will go online from Friday, showing the new restrictions on the camping capacity in...
See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives
Rob and Sandi Croft rent wagons and tiny homes on Airbnb at a ranch near Vegas. They say it's a "true cowboy experience" just outside of the city.
xdaysiny.com
Saguaro National Park Travel Guide & Itinerary
Close to the big city but feeling like a world away, a visit to Saguaro National Park sparks vivid flashes of the Old West. Nowhere else can you walk amid dense clusters of giant saguaro cactuses and experience the great Sonoran Desert with such comfort. In this Saguaro National Park travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore the best ways of visiting the national park.
moderncampground.com
KEI Founder Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Longtime KOA franchisee Ted Bell, founder of Kampgrounds Enterprises, Inc. (KEI), was awarded the Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award at the KOA annual International Convention held in Florida. Named in honor of Darrell Booth, KOA’s first president, the recognition was awarded to Bell after nearly...
Waterfall weekender: my wild swimming adventure in the Brecon Beacons
It had been a tough month for several reasons and I needed a break. I initially thought a holiday abroad would be the only antidote. But as it turned out, a wild-swimming weekend in the Brecon Beacons in south Wales was the only medicine I needed. My excitement at the...
moderncampground.com
The 2022 Arctic Fox 25R: Built for Quality and a Good Break
For those planning to travel the country after years of working or simply take some time off and enjoy the great outdoors, the 2022 Arctic Fox 25R is the RV for you. Josh the RV Nerd at Bish’s RV gives us a closer look for the Northwood trailer, showing its features and benefits on the road.
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
Outside Online
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
Yosemite National Park will not require reservations for summer 2023
Yosemite National Park announced it will no longer require reservations for visitors starting in the summer of 2023.
