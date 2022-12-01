Read full article on original website
Near perfect weather continues on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much change in today’s forecast, and most will consider that a good thing. High pressure remains in control of the forecast both aloft and at the surface. Winds will be light and variable with a west wind developing again in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with only a few fair-weather clouds building later in the day. The air will be too dry to support any showers and the rain free weather will continue.
Balmy breeze for the beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect lately with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. With high pressure continuing to hold strong over the Sunshine state. This system will keep skies generally clear with winds starting out of the ENE at 5-10 mph throughout much of the day. There will be a little sea breeze or onshore flow developing later in the afternoon and continuing through the early evening. Temperatures will be warming each day through Thursday into the upper 70s to low 80s. There is no chance for any rainfall through the weekend.
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
Sarasota County assessing debris situation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
West Coast Florida Riders fill Everyday Blessings wishlists
Lithia, Fla. (WWSB) - 30 Children at Everyday Blessings received their holiday wishlists completely filled by the West Coast Florida Riders on Saturday. This was the third year the biker crew dropped off presents during the holiday season. The kids got to open some presents on Saturday, while the rest are waiting under the Christmas tree until Christmas day. There was even a visit from Santa riding up on his very own motorcycle.
Investigation continues into deadly plane crash off the Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are still looking into the plane crash into the Gulf Saturday night off the coast of Venice. Two people are confirmed dead and another is missing. “Obviously when you lose one of your own it hurts,” said Mark Cervasio, director of Venice Municipal Airport.
Local businesses unite for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of local vendors gathered outside of the UTC Mall for the Holiday Mega Market. This to provide a one-stop shop for consumers and encourage them to shop local. Whether it’s woodwork, hand crafted gourd lanterns, or a gift for your furry friends—dozens of local businesses...
2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast
MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
Suncoast organizations aid victims of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Goodwill Manasota and United Way of South Sarasota County partnered together, with the help of other organizations, to help over 2,500 families affected by Hurricane Ian. The organizations gave out voucher packets including a $100 gas gift card, a $100 grocery gift card, and a $50 Goodwill gift card.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
Seafood and Music on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site. Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd...
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Venice Florida Plane Crash Complete Update
On Sunday, the remains of two passengers who were aboard a rented Piper Cherokee plane were discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, to the west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Additionally, the wreckage of the plane was located. The wreckage of the plane was observed around 2:00 p.m. from the air in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately one-third of a mile straight west of the airport, according to the Venice Police Department.
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
Crews hope to return pile of shrimp boats on Fort Myers Beach to water within 70 days
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Dozens of shrimp boats are still piled up on San Carlos Island, but another one is back in the water. “Boats that are all tangled up and the ones that we started on are the ones that are along the edges of the water,” Vice President of Beyel Brothers, Steven Beyel said.
A New Furniture Store is Opening in Gulf Gate
You could say The Woven Home started out where many great ideas do—in a garage. Megan and Alex Uccello carefully stored their choice furniture finds there until online buyers from Facebook and Instagram came to claim them. Now, three years later, the couple is quitting their trusty day jobs—Megan...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
