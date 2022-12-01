ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacquemus Is Coming to the Bedroom

By Miles Socha
 5 days ago
DREAM WEAVER : “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homeware line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus , who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homewares brand Tekla.

Launching Thursday, the joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people.

A towel design from Jacquemus x Tekla.

“Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented Charlie Hedin, founder and creative director of Copenhagen-based Tekla.

All items are made of organic cotton fabrics and French linen and sold on the websites of Tekla and Jacquemus, as well as at the Jaquemus pop-up on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Prices range from 45 euros for rtw pieces up to 270 euro for bedding sets.

Founded only five years ago, Tekla takes inspiration from artists and architects including John Pawson, Donald Judd and Agnes Martin. It makes bedding, sleepwear, towels and kitchen linens.

Jacquemus recently unveiled a collaboration with Nike. He is slated to unveil his next collection, titled “Le Raphia,” on Dec. 12 at an undisclosed location in Paris.

