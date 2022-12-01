ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Brazil rotates squad, Cameroon fights for World Cup survival

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2js4fV_0jTXq6GD00
1 of 8

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Still without Neymar and already secured in the round of 16, Brazil will use its last group game at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves.

Brazil coach Tite was expected to make changes in every position for the match against Cameroon on Friday, when a draw will be enough to give the five-time champions first place in Group G.

The game means more to Cameroon, which needs a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive. And that may not even be enough depending on the result of the other group game between Switzerland and Serbia.

Brazil has six points, three more than Switzerland and five more than both Cameroon and Serbia.

Cameroon is trying to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarterfinals in 1990, when a squad led by striker Roger Milla was eliminated by England in extra time in the tournament in Italy. Cameroon did not qualify for the last World Cup in Russia four years ago.

“We are going to be focused and very disciplined for the whole 90 minutes,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said Thursday. “I want to see the determination and commitment that will allow us to get the three points.”

The Africans, who opened in Qatar with a loss to Switzerland and then drew with Serbia, theoretically are catching a break for the final group game because of all the changes expected in the Brazil squad.

Tite planned to use only reserve players, starting with Ederson replacing Alisson in goal. Veteran Dani Alves was among those coming into the defense, while Fabinho was set to play in the midfield. Antony and Gabriel Martinelli were expected to be added to the attack.

“Brazil has 26 players of a very high level,” Tite said. “And we have a great team in general.”

Tite wanted to try to give playing time to all seven players who have yet to appear at the tournament.

“Tite had already told us after the game against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the lineup,” Brazil midfielder Fabinho said. “He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision.”

Neymar, right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro were not available because of injuries. Neymar was still treating his right ankle injury and it remained unclear when he would return.

Rotating the squad could be important because if Brazil wins the group, its game in the round of 16 will be Monday, only three days after the match against Cameroon. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in its first two games, when it didn’t concede a single attempt on target.

The 39-year-old Alves could become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup, ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The right back was injured ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Brazil is trying to win its World Cup group for the 11th straight time. It may finish first even with a loss depending on the other group match. Brazil is unbeaten in its last 17 group games, with 14 wins and three draws. It has lost only one of its last 29 group matches, against Norway in 1998 in France.

Cameroon endured a small crisis after its 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with Song.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was temporarily suspended from the team after a disagreement with Song over team tactics, which led to him being dropped from the match against Serbia and to be eventually sent home Monday.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Interpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos

Interpol, the international police agency, confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola's former president. Dos Santos faces ongoing corruption charges, which she has repeatedly denied. Interpol had originally issued an international arrest warrant for dos Santos, but the agency changed...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
The Associated Press

Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy