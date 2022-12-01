Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.

