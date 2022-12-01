Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Nevada continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses impacting children, the state announced on Monday that it will fast track some nursing licenses to assist with the influx of pediatric patients. The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported more than 1,800 cases...
Fox5 KVVU
2 women accused of murdering man in Tillamook State Forest caught in Nevada
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women who were named persons of interest in a murder in Tillamook County have been caught and charged after they traveled to Nevada, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were searching for 40-year-old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Taxicab Authority reports 58 violent crimes against taxi drivers this year, which is slightly up from the 53 reported last year. Now, the Authority is taking steps to help mitigate violent acts against drivers. Unlike Lyft and Uber which can trace passengers, taxi...
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 12/6/2022
Cooler air is on the way this week. We’ll have the slight chance for a few showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday around the Las Vegas Valley. Skies remain partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with the slight chance of a few passing showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Most of the precipitation will be focused over the mountains and north of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.
Comments / 1