Warm and occasionally damp through the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be running above average for early December through at least the weekend. We’ll also be tracking some wet weather at times, but nothing that looks very high impact. Clouds will hang around into tonight. Temperatures will remain very mild with overnight lows well...
Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday evening! It was a gloomy weekend in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Some spots of mist or drizzle will continue overnight.
Cloudy skies and some light showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! More drizzle and cloudy skies are ahead of us this Monday morning. When you’re walking out the door, it will likely be pretty wet, especially in and around Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year and it will be warm for highs today. The 70s are within reach for everyone, not expecting such a large temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex as we have seen the last few days. It will be a bit windy today, scattered showers are possible all day. Lows tonight will be very warm, not expecting much lower than the mid-60s tonight.
KSLA CAFÉ: 12 Days of McChristmas supports small local businesses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The countdown to Christmas is running, and many people are looking for unique gift ideas. Jaya McSharma and Neima DeGraziua joined KSLA News 12 Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to talk about and holiday shopping event called 12 Days of McChristmas: Jaya’s Favorite Things 2022. The women are both participating vendors in the event, which supports local small businesses.
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
MISSING: Shreveport police looking for man with medical issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing man with known medical issues. Police say Leo Johnson, 48, was last seen in the 5900 block of Attaway Street on Nov. 30. They say Johnson suffers from seizures and may not have his medicine. Johnson...
KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two brothers are continuing their father’s legacy in Shreveport by opening their own music school. Pastor Alan Taylor and William Taylor will officially open Taylor’s School of Music on Jan. 9, 2023. Classes will be held Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
1 person hurt when SUV, SporTran bus collide head-on
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV and a SporTran bus collided Monday afternoon in Shreveport. Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident at Jewella Avenue at Lakeland Street occurred at 4:07 p.m....
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars to face off Dec. 23 in I-Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Sun Belt Conference’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference’s Houston Cougars will face off Dec. 23 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Kickoff for college football’s 11th most-historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. CST in Independence Stadium...
2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street. Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired...
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is still in need of help from volunteers from the community for its Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas list is shared with donors in the community who will purchase the gift(s).
Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good. The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “I looked in the...
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 3, so now it’s up to Shreveport voters to decide who their next mayor will be: Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux. More than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish voted early for the December runoff. More than half of the early voters were Democrats, 30% were Republican, and 12% made up other parties.
