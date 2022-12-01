SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! More drizzle and cloudy skies are ahead of us this Monday morning. When you’re walking out the door, it will likely be pretty wet, especially in and around Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year and it will be warm for highs today. The 70s are within reach for everyone, not expecting such a large temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex as we have seen the last few days. It will be a bit windy today, scattered showers are possible all day. Lows tonight will be very warm, not expecting much lower than the mid-60s tonight.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO