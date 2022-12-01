ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

District Court sends Driver hearing back to Justice Court

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Third Judicial District Court of Nevada has remanded the case of Troy Driver back to the Justice Court. The court order will now be remanded to the Canal Township Justice Court for further proceedings. Driver was originally found competent by the court on Nov. 14....
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

New program changing lives of inmates in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new program is changing the lives of inmates in Southern Nevada. The new program, implemented in September, teaches inmates valuable skills they will need to land jobs after they are released. Some of the components taught include interview and communication skills. So far, 22...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -DEC. 1 UPDATE: It appears that a fireball went over western and central Nevada on Wednesday night, according to Paul McFarlane, director of the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. McFarlane noted reports of the object going through the sky on social...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
NEVADA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake

This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
LAS VEGAS, NV

