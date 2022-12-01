Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Fugitive charged in Pahrump woman’s brutal attack may have sought revenge, sheriff says
A man arrested late Wednesday in the alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of an elderly Pahrump woman may have acted in retaliation over the woman’s son terminating him from a job, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said. The suspect, Ryan Sanders, was captured by Nye County sheriff’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Taxicab Authority reports 58 violent crimes against taxi drivers this year, which is slightly up from the 53 reported last year. Now, the Authority is taking steps to help mitigate violent acts against drivers. Unlike Lyft and Uber which can trace passengers, taxi...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
District Court sends Driver hearing back to Justice Court
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Third Judicial District Court of Nevada has remanded the case of Troy Driver back to the Justice Court. The court order will now be remanded to the Canal Township Justice Court for further proceedings. Driver was originally found competent by the court on Nov. 14....
Inmates at Nevada prison on hunger strike
Dozens of inmates at the Ely State Prison were on a hunger strike as of Monday, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
‘Bad news, Brad’: Suspect tries to steal from Walmart, finds store filled with deputies
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after deputies said he picked the wrong time and place to commit a crime. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a suspect attempted to steal from the Walmart in St. Cloud, but was thwarted upon finding the store filled with officers.
Police close road in Pahrump to search for fugitive Ryan Sanders
Officers with the Nye County Sheriff's Office have closed off a street and surrounding areas in the southern part of Pahrump near the California border as they search for wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients
Inmates at Nevada prison go on hunger strike, alleging poor conditions. Some nursing licenses to be fast tracked to help influx of pediatric patients in Nevada. Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue 'Liberace Way' goes to planning commission. Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a...
Several attempt to vote twice in midterm election as Nevada systems catch suspected voter fraud
Several people attempted to vote twice in last month’s midterm election in Nevada, but not enough to sway any race result, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Monday.
news3lv.com
New program changing lives of inmates in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new program is changing the lives of inmates in Southern Nevada. The new program, implemented in September, teaches inmates valuable skills they will need to land jobs after they are released. Some of the components taught include interview and communication skills. So far, 22...
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas ‘Traveling Piano Man’ spreads comfort at sites of tragedy like Club Q and Uvalde
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Danny Kean drove his rusty red pickup truck from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with his dog Mo and piano in tow last week. Kean, 67, wanted to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that took the lives of five and injured dozens more.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
KOLO TV Reno
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -DEC. 1 UPDATE: It appears that a fireball went over western and central Nevada on Wednesday night, according to Paul McFarlane, director of the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. McFarlane noted reports of the object going through the sky on social...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake
This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
Arizona Woman Gets 51 Months In Prison After Throwing 5-Year-Old Child From Moving Vehicle
Melody Gwen Nez, 32, of Dilkon, Arizona, was sentenced on November 21, 2022, by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Nez previously pleaded guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. For
