LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO