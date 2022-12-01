Read full article on original website
Related
Workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE --Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.Officials said...
WSVN-TV
Two workers fall from crane near southbound lanes of I-95; southbound traffic on highway shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene near the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. The two workers fell about...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
NBC Miami
Fatal Rollover Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade
An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue at 207th Street. MDFR said the crash took place just before 5 a.m. with two cars involved. One...
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
Deadly shooting south of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. It happened near Commercial Boulevard west of I-95 in the 1800 blockof S Perimeter Road. Fort Lauderdale police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot. Officers performed CPR and other medical care until fire rescue arrived. The man did not survive. Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. They are now working to determine what led to the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
cw34.com
Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face; American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
NBC Miami
Woman Sought in Fatal Miramar Hit-and-Run Arrested: Police
Authorities have taken a woman into custody who they said was the registered driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar in last month. Janae Lewis, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of Silvio Martinez on November 27, Miramar Police officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Man Found Fatally Shot Along Road Near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along a roadway near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Monday morning. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
2 Workers Injured in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward
Two construction workers were injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a construction zone on the highway near Broward Boulevard. Footage showed a large concrete pillar broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece...
Click10.com
Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO
An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street. Deputies arrived and found the male victim, who...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Click10.com
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Comments / 0