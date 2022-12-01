ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

CBS Miami

Workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE --Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.Officials said...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting south of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. It happened near Commercial Boulevard west of I-95 in the 1800 blockof S Perimeter Road. Fort Lauderdale police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot. Officers performed CPR and other medical care until fire rescue arrived. The man did not survive. Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. They are now working to determine what led to the shooting.   
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Sought in Fatal Miramar Hit-and-Run Arrested: Police

Authorities have taken a woman into custody who they said was the registered driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar in last month. Janae Lewis, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of Silvio Martinez on November 27, Miramar Police officials said Tuesday.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

2 Workers Injured in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward

Two construction workers were injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a construction zone on the highway near Broward Boulevard. Footage showed a large concrete pillar broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over

FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street. Deputies arrived and found the male victim, who...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

