De'Andre Hunter and John Collins injured in Hawks 125-108 victory

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 125-108 on Wednesday night to stop a 3-game skid, but the victory could end u being a costly one.

A pair of Hawks starters, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, left the game with injuries and did not return.

De'Andre Hunter, who entered the day questionable with soreness to his right flexor ended up playing and leaving the game in the first half due to right thigh soreness and did not return.

The injury to John Collins may be a bit more serious as he exited the game near the end of the first half after an awkward landing where he rolled his ankle. He also did not return after needing help to get off the floor and the team is calling his issue a left ankle sprain.

The good news for the Hawks is that they only play one game (Friday vs. Denver) in the next 5 days, and while neither has been ruled out yet, it may not be expected for both Hunter and Collins to return in that one.

A more realistic hope is that at-least one, if not both, could return for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Hawks were also without Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, and Justin Holiday in Wednesday's victory, all three were ruled out pregame.