Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Hang Seng: How high can Hong Kong stocks surge?￼
The Hang Seng index has surged by more than 33% from the lowest level in October. It has soared to the highest level since September this year. This rally is mostly because of the ongoing China reopening and hopes of a more dovish Fed. The Hang Seng (HSI) index has...
invezz.com
CAC 40 index forecast after S&P cuts France’s outlook to ‘negative’
France’s CAC 40 index advanced on a weekly basis even though rating agency S&P Global cut France’s outlook to “negative” from “stable.”. According to S&P, the country’s slowing economy and government measures to help households and businesses amid energy inflation will continue to pressure France’s public finances.
invezz.com
FTSE 100 forecast for December 2022
The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped by 13.5% from its lowest level this year. There are concerns that the UK economy is in a deep recession. The FTSE 100 index has recovered modestly in the past few weeks as hopes of central banks’ pivot increased. It rallied to a high of £7,633, which was the highest level since June. This recovery has turned the Footsie positive for the year, meaning they have outperformed their American counterparts like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices.
invezz.com
LTC price movement after hash rate reaches new all-time high
Litecoin’s hash rate reached a new all-time high. The trading volume of LTC increased by 120% in the last 24 hours. The wallet addresses on Litecoin started soaring. Litecoin (LTC/USD) reached a new record when it came to hash rate, climbing to as high as 626.75 TH/s. On-chain data...
invezz.com
IAG share price recovery hit by turbulence: More upside?
IAG (LON: IAG) has price recovery has stalled in the past few days as concerns about the ongoing recession in the UK. The stock was trading at 133.70p on Tuesday, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of 91.08p. Why British Airways parent could soar. IAG is a leading...
invezz.com
Aston Martin Lagonda: Will this fallen angel recover in 2023?
Aston Martin Lagonda (LON: AML) share price has come under intense pressure in the past few months as concerns about the luxury automaker remain. The stock was trading at 135p on Tuesday, slightly higher than the year-to-date low of 85.95p. It has plunged by more than 97% from its all-time high, giving it a market cap of over £927 million.
invezz.com
United Airlines stock has a 50% upside from here: Morgan Stanley
Ravi Shanker upgraded United Airlines stock to "overweight" on Monday. The Morgan Stanley analyst gave several reasons to be bullish in his note. Shares of United Airlines Holdings are roughly flat for the year at writing. United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is keeping in the green on Monday in...
invezz.com
Amazon Web Services will take a further hit in 2023: Dan Niles
Niles sees lower demand for cloud computing resources in 2023. He expects revenue from AWS to slide into the teens next year. Amazon stock is currently down over 45% versus the start of 2022. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will continue to see weakness in its “cloud” business next year, says...
invezz.com
Metacade and Enjin Coin Price Prediction: Here’s Why Metacade Outperforms
The metaverse is shaping up to be one of the hottest crypto sectors in 2023. Enjin struggles with a complex concept leading to poor market penetration. Metacade’s access to lucrative gaming markets brings massive return potential. The crypto market looks to be positioning for a bull market across the...
invezz.com
OPEC+ agrees against cutting oil production further: sell oil stocks?
Goldman Sachs' Currie expects 2023 to be a good year for oil. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up nearly 60% YTD. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the red on Monday after OPEC+ agreed against...
invezz.com
The case for investing in REITs despite the Blackstone news
Blackstone limits withdrawals from its real estate investment trust. Jenny Harrington and Jim Lebenthal still remain bullish on REITs. REITs is currently the third worst-performing sector year-to-date. Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX), on Friday, limited withdrawals from its property fund after fears related to the health of the commercial real estate...
invezz.com
Circle cancels plans to go public amid return to profitability
USDC issuer Circle has terminated plans of going public via a SPAC deal. Circle's and Concord Acquisition Corp's Board of Directors had agreed on a mutual termination. Circle posted $274 million in revenue, $43 million in net income and had $400 million in cash as of Q3, 2022. Circle, the...
invezz.com
Nexo announces gradual exit from the United States
The UK-based crypto lender says US regulators have been inconsistent on the issue of regulation. Nexo feels there's no indication of a proper path to achieving that, despite there being constant rhetoric. The company's phased exit starts on 6 December with the Earn Interest product removed in eight US states.
invezz.com
Metacade (MCADE) and Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Two Secure Investments for 2023
2022 has been a rough year for crypto. But there’s reason to believe that the worst is behind us and that 2023 could be a year for explosive growth. It, therefore, stands to reason that now would be the best time to start making your investments. Two of the...
Comments / 0