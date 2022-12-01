ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey

Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
The Real ID Deadline Changed New Jersey, Be Prepared

I've been dragging my feet on it, when I went to the NJ-MVC over the summer to get my Jersey plates and registration I was one document short of getting a real ID. Between that, and the fact that I don't want to go to the NJ-MVC anymore than I have to, I still haven't gotten my real ID.
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Gas prices still falling in New Jersey

Gas prices have continued to drop in New Jersey and across the nation. A gallon of regular gasoline was selling for an average of $3.58 per gallon in the Garden State. That amounts to a 14-cent drop in a week and 30 cents in a month. New Jersey is still...
Route 1 red light crash: Truck hits car with dad and sons in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck that police say blew through a red light on Route 1 was struck by a car injuring a father and his two teenage sons Wednesday night. South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said trucker Rusian Naumyk, 49, from New York was headed northbound when he went through the light at Route 522 and was struck by a westbound Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m.
This is the Ultimate Jersey Shore Road Trip That You Need to Drive!

This is a cool idea, an ultimate road trip along the Jersey Shore. A tour of our amazing Jersey Shore that you can do with friends or family. A way for you to enjoy one of the most beautiful places in America, right here in New Jersey. You could make this trip in summer to get the "full" experience or if you prefer quieter times in winter this can be a beautiful trek as well and less busy. Regardless, if you like road trips as we do then you need to try this out for yourself.
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?

We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
