New Jersey State

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?

The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Gas prices still falling in New Jersey

Gas prices have continued to drop in New Jersey and across the nation. A gallon of regular gasoline was selling for an average of $3.58 per gallon in the Garden State. That amounts to a 14-cent drop in a week and 30 cents in a month. New Jersey is still...
We Need Your Help To Feed The Hungry This Holiday in New Jersey

We need your help to feed The hungry this holiday in New Jersey. It is almost winter and for many having a good meal may not be always available. Think of that, most of us don't worry about "if" we will eat, but "what" will we have. Think about a family and the parents who aren't sure if they will have breakfast for when the kids wake up. This may sound dramatic but I assure you it's not. This is a reality for many families here in New Jersey.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

