We need your help to feed The hungry this holiday in New Jersey. It is almost winter and for many having a good meal may not be always available. Think of that, most of us don't worry about "if" we will eat, but "what" will we have. Think about a family and the parents who aren't sure if they will have breakfast for when the kids wake up. This may sound dramatic but I assure you it's not. This is a reality for many families here in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO