ShopRite donates more than $700K as part of 14th annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign
ShopRite announced that its 14th annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign at 36 stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania raised a total of $700,966 to benefit local veterans organizations. More than $7 million has been raised since the campaign’s inception. “We’re proud to announce that our annual campaign raised...
78-pound albacore becomes New Jersey’s new state record
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife announced that a new record albacore tuna was caught in October. The new record fish, caught by angler, Matthew Florio, broke the previous record for albacore tuna which had been caught in 1984 by 3.4 ounces. Matthew was chunking off the...
Bipartisan legislation addressing vehicle theft advances
NEW JERSEY – Four bills seeking to deter vehicle theft and establish tough new penalties were advanced by the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee on Monday. The bills aim to make progress in combating car thefts throughout New Jersey with measures that would make the possession and distribution of certain auto theft tools a crime and increase penalties to crack down on car theft rings.
Gov. Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in New Jersey history
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced he intends to name Allison Chris Myers as the Acting Chair and CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). Myers will replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving over 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a Cabinet Member in New Jersey state history.
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
