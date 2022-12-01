Read full article on original website
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team stunned UW-Superior 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at KB Willet Arena. The Pointers scored twice in the final 2:33 of regulation to send the game to OT. Noah Finstrom scored on the power-play with the goal tender pulled as well. Evan Junker tied the game with a wrister from the blue line with 47 seconds remaining.
Firefighters practice ice rescues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of the Wausau Fire Department were training for ice rescues on Friday. The exercise is part of the department’s regular training regimen, in an effort to keep everyone’s skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event. It took place at D.C....
Marshfield considers EMT referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders are considering asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
Newsroom blog: What’s coming up for Tuesday, December 6th
It’s going to be a busy day at Wausau City Hall on Tuesday. In addition to an update regarding the possible financing mechanisms for a granular activated carbon filtration system in the city’s new drinking water treatment plant, which were previewed as part of this week’s Mayors Monday with Katie Rosenberg, there will also be a couple of big decisions for the city’s economic development committee.
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Homicide Charges Dismissed, Wells Sentenced for Possession/Distribution of Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Charges of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs have been dismissed as part of a plea deal for a Wausau woman. Leanna M Wells entered a no contest plea for two counts of manufacturing and delivering heroin and possession with intent to distribute on Monday. In exchange, several other counts were dismissed but read into the record including the homicide charge.
