Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
Comments / 0