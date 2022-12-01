ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, DE

This Delaware tree where George Washington met generals is dying. How it's being honored.

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 5 days ago

A 300-year-old Delaware tree that once shaded George Washington and his generals as they met to plan an American Revolution battle may soon be lost to history.

Known as “the Witness Tree,” the American sycamore still stands at the Hale-Byrnes House in Stanton where Washington met with his top generals on Sept. 6, 1777, three days after the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge.

The tree was planted around 1732, give or take 40 years, and was fully grown during Washington’s visit.

Washington sat under the tree with his men, including Nathaniel Greene, Henry Knox, the Marquis de Lafayette and more Continental Army officers, to plan the defense of Philadelphia. Some clippings that were taken from the tree in 1776, just a year before this meeting, can be found in a local museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYo2m_0jTXmLhf00

While the Witness Tree observed Delaware for generations, it has acquired a series of ailments − leaf scorch, powdery mildew, black spot, canker strain, fungus − and experts fear it's at the end of its life.

“Every year we have arborists come and take a look at it. The arborists always say as long as the tree puts out a full limb of leaves, it’s alright,” said Kim Burdick, resident site manager for the Hale-Byrnes House. “It has pretty good care, although it’s hollow so people fear it will tip over.”

Along with natural signs of wear and tear, Burdick has noticed the tree getting dried out over time, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7aMO_0jTXmLhf00

How Delaware's Witness Tree is being memorialized

Given the tree’s current condition, members of the Halye-Byrnes group came together earlier this year to raise money for a painting of the famous meeting held at the site and will be unveiling it on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hale-Byrnes House.

The painting, called “Prelude to Brandywine,” was commissioned by Bryant White , a painter of Revolutionary War-era scenes and a reenactor, and will remain in the front room of the Hale-Byrnes House after the unveiling.

The doors of the house will open at noon, and the painting will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Traditional music, colonial revival-style décor and exhibits from the Revolutionary Era will be featured until 5 p.m., and White and his wife, Pamela, also an artist specializing in historical scenes, will make a special presentation at 7:30 p.m. Notecards and prints of the painting will be available for purchase at the event.

Aside from the Witness Tree at the Hale-Byrnes House, there are other witness trees located across the 13 colonies that share similar tales from significant moments in American history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBCKp_0jTXmLhf00

Although the tree that Washington perched under on a late summer day may soon be gone, board members of the Hale-Byrnes group are determined to keep its memory alive.

Local horticulturist and historian Joshua Loper used three cuttings taken from the tree during the summer of 2021 to grow saplings.

One of the two saplings Loper kept will most likely be planted in place of the current Witness Tree, while the third taken from the Witness Tree was installed in a position of prominence next to a municipal building in the Township of Pittsgrove, New Jersey.

Along with this effort, members have also discussed saving pieces of the sycamore’s wood to make gavels or wood frames, said Burdick.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: This Delaware tree where George Washington met generals is dying. How it's being honored.

Comments / 19

Earls♡gurl34
4d ago

of course it'll be lost to history.... especially in today's world 🌎 God forbid if someone actually tried to preserve this, it would be considered a racist move.... 🤔 SMH

Reply(7)
5
Jason Degood
4d ago

That tree needs to be removed from the ground and put into a museum. it's over 300 years old and our very first president of the United States of America stood underneath that tree. please remove the tree and put it into a museum

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Delaware

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill

A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes.  The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Delaware

King All-You-Can-Eat is a self-service restaurant that offers a casual atmosphere with unlimited Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine. The menu is divided into two sections. Each section includes a different variety of food. For example, Asian dishes can be found on one half of the buffet, while American fare is served on the other. In addition to its standard Chinese and American menu, King All-You-Can-Eat is also known for its Mongolian stir fry bar. The restaurant offers quick service and friendly staff. The decor is spectacular, and the prices are reasonable.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver

Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service

Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Jake Wells

You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
NEWARK, DE
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy