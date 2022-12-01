Territory governments regain right to make assisted dying laws after Senate vote

Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy hugs finance minister Katy Gallagher after the vote on territory rights in the Senate on Thursday.

The territory governments have had their rights to make laws on euthanasia returned after 25 years, with a bipartisan push in the federal Senate overturning a Howard-era ban on the final night of the parliament for the year.

The Australian Capital Territory will begin considering euthanasia laws early in 2023, after the repeal of the assisted dying ban was greeted with cheers and clapping in the Senate late on Thursday.

“Tonight is about the Northern Territory saying to the federal parliament, please, do the right thing. Let us make our own decisions,” Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy said.

“Rightly or wrongly, they are ours.”

Parliaments in the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory are now free to legislate their own rules on voluntary assisted dying, following the repeal of the so-called “Andrews law” that left the territories as the only jurisdictions without euthanasia access.

The bill was agreed, and the ban overturned, after several hours debate on Thursday. A conscience vote in the Senate saw a grouping of Labor, Coalition, Greens and independents supporting the change. No count was taken on the final vote, but another vote immediately before saw a 42-23 result in favour of change.

Supporters including the ACT chief minister, Andrew Barr, and broadcaster and assisted dying advocate Andrew Denton, were among those in the public gallery to applaud the change. Labor and Coalition Senate leaders Katy Gallagher and Simon Birmingham, who both supported the bill, shook hands after the result. Other senators hugged on the chamber floor.

In 1997, Liberal MP Kevin Andrews’s Euthanasia Laws Act barred the ACT, NT and Norfolk Island legislatures from making rules around assisted dying. It came after the NT in 1995 passed world-leading laws permitting euthanasia.

Every other Australian state has since legislated access to assisted dying, a key complaint of supporters of the repeal.

The Restoring Territory Rights Bill, co-sponsored by Labor MPs Luke Gosling and Alicia Payne, passed the lower house in August. It returned to the Senate for a final vote on Thursday.

The Coalition’s Northern Territory senator, Jacinta Price, proposed amendments to limit euthanasia in the territories to those over 18, and restrictions that disability or mental illness couldn’t be the only factors by which a person can access assisted dying.

She was opposed by Gallagher, who rejected the idea of maintaining some restrictions in the repeal of the Andrews law. Birmingham said the federal government shouldn’t “part-legislate” for the territories, declining to support Price’s proposal.

ACT independent David Pocock said territories would enact similar laws to the states, which already place such restrictions on age and access.

Price’s amendments were defeated 25-37.

Numerous senators praised colleagues for the “respectful” debate. Labor senator Deborah O’Neill and Coalition’s Paul Scarr spoke about discussions “in good faith”, while One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts praised Gallagher for allowing debate on amendments.

The repeal caps a years-long campaign, after several unsuccessful attempts.

Backers of the change came together at Parliament House on Thursday to mark its pending overhaul.

Barr said he hoped to have a euthanasia scheme operating in Canberra by late 2023, following a consultation period to commence early in the new year. He plans legislation in the second half of next year.

Marshall Perron, the NT chief minister who introduced the euthanasia laws in 1995, claimed around 1,000 people could have used the system in the NT in the period it had been allowed. He called the situation a “tragedy”.

Leigh said the change would “right a historic wrong”, claiming the territories had been “held back” by the Andrews law.

In a statement, the NT chief minister, Natasha Fyles, did not confirm whether her government would advance euthanasia laws, but said any change would come after “intensive consultation”.

“Territorians deserve to have a say on whether or not they want these laws in the Territory, and if so, how they want it to work,” she said.